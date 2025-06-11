Pakistani man living in Canada extradited to US for plotting terror attack on Jewish community: Kash Patel

A Pakistani man who was living in Canada was extradited to the United States on Tuesday on charges of attempting to commit acts of terrorism, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel said. FBI director Kash Patel speaks during a news conference at the Manassas FBI Field Office,(AP file)

“Major news… earlier this afternoon, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism,” Kash Patel said in a post on X.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, will face charges of plotting to carry out an attack on Jews in New York City, reported AFP. He was arrested in Canada in September last year.

Shahzeb allegedly planned to “travel from Canada to New York and carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish Center in Brooklyn” in fall last year, said Patel.

Planned an attack on October 7, 202

He allegedly planned to carry out the attack on October 7, 2024, the one year anniversary of Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel which triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

According to US Attorney Jay Clayton, "He planned to use automatic weapons to kill as many members of our Jewish community as possible, all in support of IS," reported AFP.

However, his attempts were foiled.

“Thankfully, the great work of FBI teams and our partners exposed those plans and shut them down — and Khan was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024,” said Patel in the post.

“He has now arrived in the U.S. and will face American justice,” he added.

“This case is a reminder of the constant threat of terrorism facing every corner of the world — as well as the disturbing rise in threats against our Jewish communities. Your FBI will continue to be on guard and work around the clock to counter them.”

According to the Justice Department, Shahzeb’s plan got foiled after he allegedly revealed it to conspirators who were actually undercover law enforcement officers, the AFP report added.

With AFP inputs