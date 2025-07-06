Who was Jane Ragsdale? Director of Heart O' the Hills Camp for Girls in Hunt dies in devastating Texas floods

Jane Ragsdale is no more: The catastrophic flash flooding that ravaged the Texas Hill Country on Friday claimed the life of the longtime director of a popular girls' summer camp. This tragedy is different from the current disaster at adjacent Camp Mystic, where roughly 20 campers are still missing. Jane Ragsdale confirmed dead in Texas floods.(X)

Following the floods that swept through Kerr County, Jane Ragsdale, the director and co-owner of Heart O' the Hills Camp for Girls in Hunt, was officially declared dead. The camp issued a statement, saying that Ragsdale was present when the floods occurred and was unable to escape to safety, even though Heart O' the Hills was not in session at the time.

“We are mourning the loss of a woman who influenced countless lives and was the definition of strong and powerful,” the statement from the camp read.

Jane Ragsdale dies in Texas floods: Tributes pour in

On the camp's official Facebook page, hundreds of people posted condolences messages. They described her as a leader, mentor, and the inspiration behind many generations of campers.

“The soul of Heart o’ the Hills Camp for Girls, Jane Ragsdale, has perished in the Hill Country floods. I still cherish the summers I was a counselor there many moons ago while in college,” wrote Rebecca Hardy on Facebook.

“Jane was a pillar among women & an example of what feminine, godly strength should look like when I needed that most in my life. I am praying fervently for the region. The destruction and loss is heartbreaking,” she added.

Also Read: Who were Renee Smajstrla and Janie Hunt? Two missing Camp Mystic girls found dead in tragic discovery

Who was Jane Ragsdale?

Jane Ragsdale, who was born in Houston, eventually made Kerr County her home and became the leader of the all-girls Heart O' the Hills Camp. As a child and counselor in the 1970s, Ragsdale developed a relationship with the camp that lasted for decades. In 1976, she became a co-owner. In 1988, she assumed the role of camp director. As she was popular in the camp community, she received the Speedy Altman Award, a national lifetime achievement honor from the Camp Owners and Directors Association, and the Pioneer Trailblazer Award in 2022.

At least 25 dead in Texas floods

At least 25 people have died as a result of the devastating floods in the Concho Valley and Hill Country. Rescue crews from the state and local governments are still working in nearby towns, such as Hunt, where the Guadalupe River's swelling floods hit the second-highest level ever recorded. Rescuers continue to search for people who have gone missing, including campers from Camp Mystic, which is close upriver.