Camp Mystic – Guadalupe River floods: List of missing girls amid Kerr County emergency

At least 23 girls are unaccounted for from Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp in Texas, following catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River, according to Fox 4 reporter Peyton Yager, who shared the update on X. The camp is located in Hunt, a small community in western Kerr County. A raging Guadalupe River leaves fallen trees and debris in its wake, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP)

Among those reported missing are Eloise Peck and Lila Bonner, both from Dallas. Hadley Hanna, also from Dallas, has been confirmed missing, along with Renee Smajstrla. Kellyanne Lytal of San Antonio is also missing.

According to Newsweek, approximately 700 girls were at Camp Mystic when the flash flooding struck.

At a press briefing, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick addressed the public, relaying a message from the camp’s leadership.

"If you have not been personally contacted, then your daughter has been accounted for," he said. "I want to repeat that. This is not from the state, not from the government. This is from the camp [Mystic] director on the ground."

Patrick also confirmed that between 400 to 500 search and rescue personnel are actively working in the area, supported by 14 helicopters and 11 drones.

Calling for statewide support, Patrick urged, "I'm asking the people of Texas to do some serious praying this afternoon — on your knees kind of praying — that we find these young girls and that they're only unaccounted for because they're somewhere that we don't know yet but that they're alive and safe."

“If they're alive and safe, we will find them and bring them home to you, so please pray for these families tonight.”

Death toll rising in Texas Hill Country flooding

Meanwhile, at least 13 fatalities have been reported in Texas Hill Country due to the devastating floods, according to News 9.

During a separate update, the Kerr County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death toll. Patrick noted that six to ten bodies have been recovered so far. He said the number of fatalities is expected to rise.

Greg Abbott issues statement

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Friday confirming that the state has mobilized emergency resources to support communities affected by the floods.

"Texas is providing all necessary resources to Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt and the entire Texas Hill Country dealing with these devastating floods," Abbott said in a statement. "The State of Texas today has mobilized additional resources in addition to the resources sent in preparation for the storms. I urge Texans to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas."