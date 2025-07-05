Who are Eloise Peck and Lila Bonner? Camp Mystic campers missing amid Guadalupe River floods

Two of the missing children camping at Camp Mystic in Texas's Kerr County have been identified as Eloise Peck and Lila Bonner. A massive search is underway along the Guadalupe River for the two children after nearly 15 inches of rain overnight Friday. Peck and Bonner were staying in the Bubble Inn cabin at Camp Mystic, which has been swept away by the surge in the Guadalupe River. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Camp Mystic said in an email that while some campers have been accounted for, several still remain missing, KSAT reported. The email reportedly stated that the parents whose children are not accounted for at Camp Mystic have been notified by the camp authorities. Camp Mystic has not provided the total number of missing campers.

A photo of Eloise Peck and Lila Bonner was shared by KSAT. Here's the photo:

“We can't say for sure that they're all accounted for. We know that there are some missing. We know where some of them are; they're stranded, and we're working to confirm that with people out at Camp Mystic,” Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said.

"But in terms of how many, exactly how many are missing and unaccounted for, we're not sure about that number, but we have a bunch of them we're trying to get back," he added.

Also read: Why Dan Patrick is Texas' acting governor. Guadalupe River flood response raises questions

23 Unaccounted For: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick held a press conference on Friday afternoon where he detailed the emergency response underway in central Texas. He said that 40 helicopters are active, along with 400-500 state responders. At least 13 people died, some adults and some children. He added that some of the bodies were found in cars and described the situation as "a very sad day in Texas.”

About the situation at Camp Mystic, Patrick said that around 20 young girls are missing in the camps along the Guadalupe River in Central Texas. Game wardens and wardens are doing "everything they can" to get into Camp Mystic as the area faces massive water gusts.