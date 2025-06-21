Record-breaking heat wave to hit US with triple-digit temperatures, NWS issues major warning to Americans

A big wave of dangerous heat is about to hit much of the US starting Friday. The National Weather Service says it will be the first major heat wave of the summer, and it’s going to feel extremely hot in many places — like over 100 degrees. The summer of 2024 was the hottest ever since countries started keeping records in the 1800s. Before that, 2023 was the hottest.(AFP)

“Summer has taken its time arriving in the Northeast, but it's coming in HOT,” the NWS wrote in a post on X. “Triple-digit heat indices will be common through next week, with oppressive humidity.”

“Record-breaking heat will be dangerous to those working and playing outdoors so take precautions,” it added.

Also Read: Midwest and Central US face scorching heat wave: How to stay safe as temperatures rise over 100 degrees

Red warning in Philadelphia

In Philadelphia, the city gave a code red warning to help move homeless people inside, as per WHYY reports. This happens when the heat index is expected to be over 95 degrees for three or more days in a row.

In St. Louis, it may feel as hot as 108 degrees for a few days, says St. Louis Public Radio. In Wisconsin, the heat index could reach 100 to 105. Ben Miller, a meteorologist with the NWS, told Wisconsin Public Radio that “it's been a pretty mild spring,” so people are not used to the heat yet. “It's certainly going to feel like middle-of-summer humidity,” he said. “I mean, we're talking low-to-mid 70-degree dew points, and that's going to feel pretty uncomfortable.”

The heat index tells us how hot it really feels when you mix the temperature with the humidity.

Hottest temperatures will start from…

The hottest temperatures will start in the Great Plains, then move to the Midwest, the Great Lakes, and the East Coast. The heat and humidity may not ease up until the end of next week.

“Don't wait until heat arrives to begin protecting yourself,” the NWS warned. “If the forecast calls for extreme heat, begin preparing now.”

Everyone can get sick from extreme heat, but the most at risk are pregnant people, kids, older adults, and people with health problems. Some can even die from the heat.

The NWS advised to never leave anyone in a closed car, use air conditioning or stay in the shade if you can, and drink water even if you’re not thirsty.

US climate change

Heat waves are getting worse because of climate change. Since the 1980s, the US has twice as many heat waves. The season of dangerous heat has also grown from about 40 days to around 70.

The summer of 2024 was the hottest ever since countries started keeping records in the 1800s. Before that, 2023 was the hottest.

Hot weather can harm people right away, but climate change also hurts plants, animals, and nature over time.

In 2015, most countries — including the US — met in Paris and agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions to help fight climate change. But later, President Trump took the US out of the agreement. He called the Paris deal “unfair” and a “rip-off.”