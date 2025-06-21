Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Midwest and Central US face scorching heat wave: How to stay safe as temperatures rise over 100 degrees

ByHT US Desk
Jun 21, 2025 12:28 AM IST

An intense heat wave is affecting nearly two-thirds of the U.S., with extreme alerts in states like Kansas and New York.

An intense and widespread heat wave is currently sweeping across the United States, putting nearly two-thirds of the population under extreme heat alerts. According to the National Weather Service, over 200 million people are expected to experience temperatures soaring into triple digits this week. States across the Central Plains, including Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, and Colorado, are already feeling the impact. The Midwest and parts of the Northeast- New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey are next in line, with temperatures likely to peak over the weekend.

Extreme heat wave sweeps across the United States. Here's how to protect yourself
Extreme heat wave sweeps across the United States. Here's how to protect yourself

Dangerous heat, humidity and disaster risks

High humidity is compounding discomfort and health risks, particularly for newborns, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. Authorities are also watching for an increased chance of wildfires, sudden storms, and power outages as energy demand surges, reports NBC.

Health agencies have urged residents to avoid outdoor work during the daytime and cancel unnecessary travel in affected regions. Cities are preparing cooling shelters to assist vulnerable communities.

Also read: ‘Extreme heat advisory’ extended in Southern California: Temperature to soar above 100 degrees in Orange County

How to keep yourself safe during extreme heat

Experts advise people to stay indoors during peak heat hours, hydrate regularly and avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol. Take cool showers or baths and wear loose, light-colored clothing. Cover windows with shades and use reflectors to keep indoor spaces cooler.

Avoid using ovens or gas stoves, which raise indoor temperatures. Use air conditioning if available, or visit malls and public libraries designated as cooling centers.

Make sure children understand not to play outdoors during the hottest part of the day. Keep babies in light clothing and ensure they are hydrated. Elderly family members and neighbours may need regular check-ins during heatwaves.

Pets should never be left in closed vehicles. Ensure they have access to shade and fresh water. Walk them during early mornings or late evenings when pavements are cooler.

Prepare for power outages with charged devices, water storage and a family emergency plan.

FAQs

Which states are currently affected by the heat wave?

States in the Central Plains, Midwest, and Northeast - including Kansas, Iowa, New York, and New Jersey - are under active heat alerts.

What are the early symptoms of heat-related illness?

Look out for dizziness, fatigue, nausea, heavy sweating and muscle cramps.

How should I keep children safe during this weather?

Limit their outdoor exposure, keep them hydrated, and dress them in breathable clothing.

What precautions should I take for pets?

Ensure pets stay in shaded, cool areas with clean water. Avoid walking them on hot surfaces.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Midwest and Central US face scorching heat wave: How to stay safe as temperatures rise over 100 degrees
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On