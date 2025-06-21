Midwest and Central US face scorching heat wave: How to stay safe as temperatures rise over 100 degrees

An intense and widespread heat wave is currently sweeping across the United States, putting nearly two-thirds of the population under extreme heat alerts. According to the National Weather Service, over 200 million people are expected to experience temperatures soaring into triple digits this week. States across the Central Plains, including Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, and Colorado, are already feeling the impact. The Midwest and parts of the Northeast- New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey are next in line, with temperatures likely to peak over the weekend. Extreme heat wave sweeps across the United States. Here's how to protect yourself

Dangerous heat, humidity and disaster risks

High humidity is compounding discomfort and health risks, particularly for newborns, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. Authorities are also watching for an increased chance of wildfires, sudden storms, and power outages as energy demand surges, reports NBC.

Health agencies have urged residents to avoid outdoor work during the daytime and cancel unnecessary travel in affected regions. Cities are preparing cooling shelters to assist vulnerable communities.

How to keep yourself safe during extreme heat

Experts advise people to stay indoors during peak heat hours, hydrate regularly and avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol. Take cool showers or baths and wear loose, light-colored clothing. Cover windows with shades and use reflectors to keep indoor spaces cooler.

Avoid using ovens or gas stoves, which raise indoor temperatures. Use air conditioning if available, or visit malls and public libraries designated as cooling centers.

Make sure children understand not to play outdoors during the hottest part of the day. Keep babies in light clothing and ensure they are hydrated. Elderly family members and neighbours may need regular check-ins during heatwaves.

Pets should never be left in closed vehicles. Ensure they have access to shade and fresh water. Walk them during early mornings or late evenings when pavements are cooler.

Prepare for power outages with charged devices, water storage and a family emergency plan.

FAQs

Which states are currently affected by the heat wave?

States in the Central Plains, Midwest, and Northeast - including Kansas, Iowa, New York, and New Jersey - are under active heat alerts.

What are the early symptoms of heat-related illness?

Look out for dizziness, fatigue, nausea, heavy sweating and muscle cramps.

How should I keep children safe during this weather?

Limit their outdoor exposure, keep them hydrated, and dress them in breathable clothing.

What precautions should I take for pets?

Ensure pets stay in shaded, cool areas with clean water. Avoid walking them on hot surfaces.