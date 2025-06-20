Anupam Kher reunites with Robert De Niro at New York premiere of Tanvi The Great: ‘Highlight of my entire career’

Anupam Kher's new film Tanvi The Great just premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival 2025 in New York, and in attendance was none other than Hollywood icon Robert De Niro. While Kher is no stranger to milestones, this was a big deal for him since later, the veteran actor took to social media to express his gratitude. “WORLD’S BEST ACTOR ATTENDS THE PREMIERE OF TANVI THE GREAT IN NEW YORK! What else can an actor/director ask from the God! Thank you dearest #Tiffany and Mr. #RobertDeNiro for attending the premiere! It easily is the highlight of my entire career. I am still in shock. But then I also say na ‘KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI’! Jai Mata Ki! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote on Instagram. Anupam Kher reuintes with Robert De Niro at New York premiere of Tanvi The Great

The connection between the two actors is longstanding. They first shared the screen in Silver Linings Playbook (2012), which earned an Oscar nomination and was a significant crossover moment for Kher. The duo reunited again at the 78th Cannes Film Festival when De Niro was honoured with the Palme d’Or for Lifetime Achievement. “It was the most amazing feeling to meet my friend Robert De Niro, his graceful wife #Tiffany, and their beautiful daughter Jia in Cannes! Their love and affection touched me deeply,” Kher had posted after that meeting.

“Told him about the #WorldPremiere of #TanviTheGreat in Cannes! He met #Shubhangi (Tavi) and our other crew members very warmly! Showed him the first poster (to be released tomorrow) of our film! He LOVED it. Thank you dearest Mr. De Niro for your love, warmth, that wonderful hug, the delicious lunch and your infectious BRILLIANCE over the years! Having you as a friend is the biggest blessing I could have ever asked for! 🕉🙏 Also a big THANK YOU to dearest #Tiffany for your hospitality and generosity! And for shooting this video! Jai Ho! ❤️😎😍,” he had written.

About Tanvi The Great

Kher’s directorial, Tanvi The Great, stars an eclectic ensemble with leading lady Shubhangi Dutt alongside Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen. Just a few days ago, Kher shared a new poster of his film on social media saying, “This poster is more than a collage of stars. It is a canvas of stories, all revolving around one young girl who defies labels, limits, and every easy definition of greatness. In a world that tries to fit her into a box, she dares to colour outside the lines. She is #TanviTheGreat who is coming to meet you in cinemas on the 18th of July, one month to go! ❤️🌸.”

The film made its Cannes debut on May 17 in the Marché du Film section and will be releasing in India on July 18.