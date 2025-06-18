Weather tomorrow: Will it rain on Juneteenth? Severe storms expected in Midwest, Great Lakes region

Weather tomorrow, June 19: Parts of the United States are expected to face some storms on Thursday. The Juneteenth celebrations may be impacted in areas, according to the National Weather Service. Heat warnings have been issued for Arizona and Nevada by the government agency, Newsweek reported. Heat advisories are also in place for New Jersey, Texas, New Mexico and California. On the other side, strong to severe storms could produce damaging winds and a few tornadoes in the Midwest and the lower Great Lakes. Weather tomorrow: Forecast for June 19

US weather tomorrow: What’s predicted for Juneteenth?

Thursday could see showers and storms in parts of the Appalachians, Northeast and mid-Atlantic and southern US. The showers are expected to be more likely in the afternoon and evening.

A few storms are predicted in the northern Great Lakes as well. Additionally, the forecast for June 18 predicted isolated tornadoes in the region, but an update for June 19 has yet to be provided.

In parts of New England and eastern New York, strong to severe storms are expected. Cities like Philadelphia, Raleigh, New York City and Washington, D.C. could experience heavy winds, lightning and heavy downpours.

Heat warning in parts of the US

The Rockies, the southwestern US and the adjacent Plains could see maximum temperatures going 10 or more degrees above average. This means temperatures soar 110-plus in Phoenix and Las Vegas. Salt Lake City could record temperatures in the low 100s in and Denver in the mid-to-upper 90s, as per the National Weather Service.

Parts of the northeastern urban corridor could see temperatures peaking around 90 degrees. Heat advisories remain in effect for the southern and western fringes of western Texas.

The Pacific Northwest will record cooler weather. Parts of the northern Great Lakes will stay in the cooler 60s and 70s. Seattle and Portland could also register temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

