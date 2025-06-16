Juneteenth 2025: Upcoming events in Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia on June 19

Juneteenth will be marked in the United States this Thursday (June 19). It commemorates the end of slavery in the US and is also known as the “second Independence Day.” As Juneteenth is a federal holiday, banks, post offices, and other government services will be closed. So, if you are wondering how to celebrate the day, we have got you covered. Here's a look at upcoming events across Maryland, Washington, DC, and Virginia: Wondering what to do on Juneteenth? Here's a list of events across Maryland, DC, and Virginia

Juneteenth 2025 events across the United States

Washington, DC

The Anacostia Community Museum will hold a daylong celebration featuring events like musical performances, morning yoga and community art, as per WTOP.com. The ONE DC Black Workers Center and Lot will hold Juneteenth celebrations from 11 am Eastern Time at 2500 MLK Jr. Ave SE. Fire dancers and a Gogo band will be part of the celebrations. The National Archives will display the Emancipation Proclamation and General Order No. 3 from June 19 to June 22, from 10 am to 5:30 pm.

Maryland

A parade will be held on June 21 at Annapolis, starting 11 am. The parade will start at St. John’s College and end at Amos Garrett Boulevard. National Harbor will host a Freedom Day Black-Owned Marketplace from 11 am to 5 pm in the Capital Canopy.

Virginia

The Market Square in Alexandria, Virginia, is set to host a lively concert by the Washington Revels Jubilee Voices. The event will feature spoken word performances, dance and traditional music, dance and spoken word.

On June 21, the Charles Houston Recreation Center parking lot will host a variety of activities such as music, performances and a moon bounce.

Why is Juneteenth celebrated?

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. But it was not until two years later that Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and informed enslaved African Americans that they were free.

It is one of the 11 federal holidays observed in the US, meaning that several government and federal offices, including banks, will be shut. Millions of Americans celebrate this day with parades, musical performances, storytelling sessions and more.

FAQs:

Why is it called ‘the Juneteenth’?

The name is a portmanteau of the words June and nineteenth. It marks the occasion when enslaved African Americans in Texas were informed about the end of slavery two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Is it okay to say "Happy Juneteenth"?

Yes, it is okay to wish people on this day.

How do people celebrate Juneteenth today?

The holiday is celebrated with activities such as cookout sessions, storytelling and poetry events and musical performances.