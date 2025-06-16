Fairmont flooding: Building partially collapses amid West Virginia flash flood emergency| Video

Widespread flash flooding in West Virginia has caused part of a building to collapse on Locust Avenue in Fairmont, reportedly trapping several people. The collapse happened as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Fairmont. Flash Flood Emergency issued for Fairmont, WV.(X/ @madisonkelleyp and X/ AZ Intel)

The NWS alert stated, “At 444 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.”

Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 7:15 PM EDT for:

Southeastern Marion County

Central Monongalia County

“This is a particularly dangerous situation. Seek higher ground now, ” the alert warned.

Areas at risk of flash flooding include:

Fairmont, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Barrackville, Monongah, Rivesville, Grant Town, Farmington, Worthington, Bentons Ferry, Colfax, Baxter, White Hall, Idamay, Valley Falls, Everettville, and Carolina.

Evacuations and rescues underway

Emergency crews are conducting multiple water rescues near Fairmont. Evacuations are in progress in Pinchgut Hollow near Colfax.

4 dead, 4 missing in West Virginia flash flooding

At least four people have been killed and four others remain missing following severe flash flooding in West Virginia, according to BNO News. Among the confirmed victims is a 3-year-old child.

State of emergency declared

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey has declared a state of emergency in Ohio County after flash flooding hit the city of Wheeling and nearby towns, including Triadelphia and Valley Grove, late Saturday evening.

"Please keep impacted communities in your prayers," Governor Morrisey said in a statement. "More storms are expected in the region today. Please follow all directives from local and state emergency management officials and do not attempt to drive through flooded roads.”