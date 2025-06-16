Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fairmont flooding: Building partially collapses amid West Virginia flash flood emergency| Video

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 16, 2025 04:02 AM IST

A building has partially collapsed in Fairmont, West Virginia. NWS has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Fairmont. Evacuations and rescues are underway.

Widespread flash flooding in West Virginia has caused part of a building to collapse on Locust Avenue in Fairmont, reportedly trapping several people. The collapse happened as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Fairmont.

Flash Flood Emergency issued for Fairmont, WV.(X/ @madisonkelleyp and X/ AZ Intel)
Flash Flood Emergency issued for Fairmont, WV.(X/ @madisonkelleyp and X/ AZ Intel)

The NWS alert stated, “At 444 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.”

 

Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 7:15 PM EDT for:

Southeastern Marion County

Central Monongalia County

“This is a particularly dangerous situation. Seek higher ground now, ” the alert warned.

Areas at risk of flash flooding include:

Fairmont, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Barrackville, Monongah, Rivesville, Grant Town, Farmington, Worthington, Bentons Ferry, Colfax, Baxter, White Hall, Idamay, Valley Falls, Everettville, and Carolina.

Evacuations and rescues underway

Emergency crews are conducting multiple water rescues near Fairmont. Evacuations are in progress in Pinchgut Hollow near Colfax.

Also Read: Fire in Draper, Utah: Blaze breaks out near South Mountain Golf Course| Video

4 dead, 4 missing in West Virginia flash flooding

At least four people have been killed and four others remain missing following severe flash flooding in West Virginia, according to BNO News. Among the confirmed victims is a 3-year-old child.

State of emergency declared 

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey has declared a state of emergency in Ohio County after flash flooding hit the city of Wheeling and nearby towns, including Triadelphia and Valley Grove, late Saturday evening.

"Please keep impacted communities in your prayers," Governor Morrisey said in a statement. "More storms are expected in the region today. Please follow all directives from local and state emergency management officials and do not attempt to drive through flooded roads.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Fairmont flooding: Building partially collapses amid West Virginia flash flood emergency| Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On