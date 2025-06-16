Fire in Draper, Utah: Blaze breaks out near South Mountain Golf Course| Video

A vegetation fire has erupted near the South Mountain Golf Course in Draper, Utah. Videos show heavy smoke billowing across the area.
A massive vegetation fire has erupted in Draper, Utah, sending plumes of thick smoke into the air. Witnesses report that the blaze is burning just above Traverse Ridge Road near the South Mountain Golf Course. Videos from the scene showing heavy smoke billowing across the area.
Witness reports
Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the blaze.
One person reported, “Just looked out the window to see this. I think it’s by traverse ridge. Called it in.”
Another inquired, “Does anybody know what’s on fire near suncrest?!”
A third witness wrote, “Fire at point of the mountain Bluffdale/Draper.”
Another person reported, “Fire burning close to Steep Mountain Park.”