Fire in Fountain Valley, Orange County: Blaze erupts near Costco, close to Costa Mesa

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 16, 2025 06:13 AM IST

Fire has broken out near a Costco store in Fountain Valley, Orange County. The area is located about six miles from Costa Mesa. Photos and videos have surfaced.

A large fire has reportedly broken out near a Costco store in Fountain Valley, Orange County. Fountain Valley is located about six miles from Costa Mesa. Photos and videos shared on social media show thick smoke rising from the building. Authorities have not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.

Fire breaks out in Fountain Valley, Orange County, California. (Representational Image/ UnSplash)
Fire breaks out in Fountain Valley, Orange County, California. (Representational Image/ UnSplash)

 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Fire in Fountain Valley, Orange County: Blaze erupts near Costco, close to Costa Mesa
