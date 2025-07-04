Melania's rare praise for Taylor Swift amid hubby Donald Trump's feud with singer: ‘She is talented’

US First Lady Melania Trump paid a visit to a hospital in Washington, DC, to join child patients for an arts and crafts hour. The 55-year-old spoke with the children about various things, including their favourite musical artists and the Independence Day festivities on Friday, June 4. She even brought teddy bears and several other gifts for them, New York Post reported. First lady Melania Trump places an American flag pinwheel in a courtyard garden (AP)

Melania Trump visited the Children’s National Hospital on Wednesday and met around 10 inpatients and outpatients at the facility.

First Lady talks about Fourth of July, Taylor Swift

While greeting the children, the wife of US President Donald Trump said that all of them would get a teddy bear along with other items. She then asked them what celebration was taking place tomorrow.

One child replied, “Independence Day!”

Her visit came at a time when the House Republicans neared passage of the tax-and-spending bill, sending it to the president’s desk.

A full-fledged signing ceremony is expected to take place on Friday, which is a federal holiday, along with a military flyover that features F-22s, F-35s, and B-2 bombers, New York Post reported.

These are the same fighter jets that were recently used to target three nuclear sites in Iran.

The US First Lady stated that there would be a "big party" at the White House for the "very special day," asking the children to come over to celebrate "maybe next year."

During her visit, she even asked them about their favourite food items, sports and musicians.

At this moment, one child pointed out that Taylor Swift was the best singer. To this, Melania Trump stated that the pop sensation was indeed “very talented.”

Earlier in May, Donald Trump targeted Swift while on his way back home from a Middle East visit.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” he wrote.

Notably, Swift endorsed former US Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 US presidential elections.

When a girl stated that she really liked Sabrina Carpenter, Melania replied, “She’s great too.”

FAQs

1. What to know about Bunny Mellon Healing Garden?

Melania Trump is the eighth US First Lady to preside over the garden. She joins the likes of Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barbara Bush, Nancy Reagan, as well as Rosalynn Carter.

2. Does Melania Trump play golf?

The US First Lady was asked about her interest in golf, but she told the children that she does not play it.

3. Who did Taylor Swift support during the 2024 US presidential election?

She endorsed Kamala Harris and urged people to vote for her.