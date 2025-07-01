Travis Kelce gets candid about worst part of fame amid Taylor Swift romance: 'I can't just go over…'

Travis Kelce is opening up about what it’s really like to date one of the world’s biggest superstars - and it’s not all glitz and glamour. During an appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast this week, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke about the unexpected impact Taylor Swift’s fame has had on his daily life. Be it public scrutiny or paparazzi hiding in trees. While the couple continues to enjoy their time together, the 35-year-old admitted that dating the Cruel Summer hitmaker has changed the way he moves - even on a golf course. File photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce(AFP)

Travis Kelce shuts down claim he and Taylor Swift try to ‘seek attention’

Despite fans constantly watching their every move, Kelce insists their relationship isn’t about publicity. “We're having fun with it, man,” he said. “Being a couple, dude. You already know. It gets thrown out there as it's like we're trying to seek attention every now and then. But it's like, we're just enjoying life and having fun - going to hockey games, kind of introducing her to more of the sports world,” he added during the conversation.

‘There’s a guy in the trees with a camera’

When asked what had surprised him most about his high-profile relationship, the 35-year-old athlete recalled a rather inconvenient downside—he could not even relieve himself on the golf course anymore.

“I'm just playing golf, and all of a sudden, in the trees, there's a guy with a camera. Like, 'Oh s***, I gotta go to the restroom now. I can't just go over here to take a piss,” he said with a laugh.

Kelce admitted that the last thing he wants is to wake up and find a photo of himself going viral for all the wrong reasons. “So now. I actually gotta use plumbing,” he added.

Kelce also shared that Swift has found more freedom in her schedule following the end of her Eras Tour. According to him, she will be back at Arrowhead Stadium cheering on the Chiefs this NFL season.

The couple has been enjoying their offseason together before training camp picks up. From public appearances to low-key outings, Kelce made it clear - they are not hiding, just living.

