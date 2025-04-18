Kansas City Chiefs draft prospects: Will Andy Reid find Travis Kelce's replacement? Find out

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and will be looking to go all out at the NFL Draft to ensure they are ready with a better offense this year. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the center of Andy Reid's plans, the four-time Lombardi winners would look for a potential backup for star tight end Travis Kelce. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) walk off the field at the halftime break during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP)

As per a USA Today mock draft, that could be Mason Taylor, the son of Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor.

Who could be Travis Kelce's successor?

Travis Kelce looked slow and tired through the playoffs last season. It is likely that the Chiefs will get a replacement for the 35-year-old. LSU's Mason Taylor might just fall into their lap at No. 63 overall.

At No. 31, the Chiefs could get in Josh Simmons, who is coming off a season-ending injury. NFL draft analyst Adam Rank has predicted that Andy Reid and co will take the offensive tackle from Ohio State. “Chiefs, you need to get tougher in the trenches. I'm not sure if you're accomplishing that on the offensive side of the ball by trading away All-Pro talent like, even if the guard was exposed when he slid over to tackle last season, especially in the Super Bowl. Yes, you signed Jaylon Moore, but he's just one (relatively unproven) addition. I know Simmons is coming off a season-ending knee injury, but as long as everything checks out, draft my guy Josh here and put him at left tackle, and you won't have to think about it for another decade,” Rank wrote.



Other NFL Draft prospects

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ recent signing of cornerback Fulton doesn’t eliminate their need to address the position early in the draft. Morrison, whose 2024 season was cut short by injury, offers appealing traits for an outside cornerback role, including size and straight-line speed. While he currently thrives in zone coverage, analysts believe he could develop into a starting-caliber player with time, making him a low-risk, high-reward option for Kansas City’s secondary.