Cam Ward to Tennessee Titans? Star QB drops massive hint ahead of NFL Draft

Cam Ward could be the first player to be drafted in the upcoming NFL Draft. The University of Miami quarterback has already dropped a few hints, indicating that the Tennessee Titans are set to pick him at No 1. Brian Callahan and co have the first pick on April 24. Tennessee Titans are expected to pick Miami's Cam Ward as their No 1 pick at the NFL Draft(AP)

Recently Ward was asked about his top NFL running backs in a video game livestream. He didn't think much. The 22-year-old casually named a couple of Titans: Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. He was then asked about his favorite wide receivers. The Miami QB said, ‘Treylon Burks and Calvin Ridley’.

Cam Ward has already met with his potential Tennessee Titans teammates ahead of the draft in Green Bay. And now, his answers during the live stream has fueled speculations.

“Cam isn't even trying to hide it anymore,” NFL content aggregator Dov Kleiman wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Cam Ward is a Titan, and is not hiding it at all lol,” another fan noted. A third one tweeted: “I wonder where he's being drafted.”

Elijah Arroyo, a tight end who worked closely with Ward during their season with the Hurricanes, said that the 22-year-old's move to the Tennessee Titans would be ‘great’. "They're getting a dog," Arroyo said.

War will be amongst the 17 players attending the draft. They are:

QB Cam Ward, Miami

QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

DB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

WR Matthew Golden, Texas

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

G Tyler Booker, Alabama

LB Jihaad Cambell, Alabama

OT Will Campbell, LSU

OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Edge rusher Abdul Carter, Penn State

Edge rusher Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Edge rusher Mykel Williams, Georgia

DT Mason Graham, Michigan

CB Will Johnson, Michigan

S Malaki Starks, Georgia