Quay Davis' girlfriend Ja' Yunna Monae reacts to video showing NFL-hopeful ‘choking' her

Southern Jaguars wide receiver Quaydarius Davis, who is expected to be picked in the 2026 NFL draft, is facing backlash on social media after a video allegedly showing him beating his girlfriend, Ja' Yunna Monae, surfaced. Several users claimed that the 6' 0" star 'choked; his girlfriend after she broke up with him. Quaydarius Davis is accused of beating his girlfriend(X)

Hours after the clip surfaced, Ja' Yunna Monae posted about it being recorded by the security cameras of her neighbors. She confirmed that the two broke up because ‘so many red flags were occurring’. Monae further said that she will be pressing charges.

“I’m ok , my downstairs neighbors gots cameras , my upstairs neighbors got cameras pointed directly towards my door. Everything is captured… I called the police ,my neighbors called the police ..I will be pressing charges , and NO I AM NOT GOING BACK . I’m the one who initiated the break up cause so many red flags were occurring,” Monae wrote on social media.

Read More: Top 10 heaviest NFL players ever – Will Desmond Watson, at 464 pounds, break the record?

The clip shows Davis in plaid pants and a white shirt involved in a physical altercation with a woman on a staircase. The timestamp on the footage was 1:58 AM on April 12, 2025. Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) first shared the video.

Read More: Taylor Swift earned NFL $1 billion ahead of Super Bowl 59, more than doubled Travis Kelce's Instagram followers: Report

Reacting to the video, one person tweeted: “#QUAYDARIUSDAVIS is a student at Southern University who is preparing for the NFL draft this year. On this video he is seen choking out a girl because she didn’t want to be with him not sure why he abused the girl.”

“I understand the definition of the law is assault but this looks like Quaydarius Davis is trying to kill her. He’s choking her out. Prosecute him to the extent of the law. Doubt any pro football team (NFL, USFL, etc.) would want anything to do with him ..” another person added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.