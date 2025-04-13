Kyren Lacy dead at 24: Top NFL prospect dies months after alleged involvement in fatal crash

Kyren Lacy, the 24-year-old former LSU receiver, was found dead in Houston on Saturday night, an LSU official told ESPN on Sunday. While his cause of death is yet to be known, some reports claim that LSU wide receiver might have taken his own life. Kyren Lacy passed away at the age of 24(Getty Images via AFP)

Lacy was charged with causing a crash on December 17 that claimed a life of a 78-year-old man, Herman Hall, in Louisiana. He allegedly fled the scene without providing assistance to the victim or contacting the police.

Police arrested Lacy after he turned himself to officials on January 12. However, he was freed on $151,000 bond.

Here's what police record says about Kyren Lacy's case

According to records from the Lafourche (Louisiana) Parish Sheriff's Office, Lacy was accused of careless driving, felony hit-and-run with death, and negligent killing. A grand jury was scheduled to start hearing the case's evidence on Monday, WAFB-TV reported.

A news statement from Louisiana State Police claims that Lacy “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated no-passing zone” while operating a 2023 Dodge Charger on Louisiana Highway 20.

“As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge,” a Louisiana State Police stated in press release.

“Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento.”

Police further stated that Lacy drove past the scene of the collision and ran away “without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash.”

Herman Hall, a passenger in the Kia Sorento from Thibodaux, Louisiana, succumbed to his injuries following the tragic crash.

A quick look at Kyren Lacy's career

Two days after the collision, on December 19, Lacy submitted his NFL draft declaration. He did not participate in LSU's Texas Bowl victory against Baylor. He took part in LSU's pro day in March, and ESPN's Mel Kiper placed him as high as the sixth-best receiving prospect in the draft in December.

Last month, Kiper released their latest Big Board, which did not include Lacy in the top 10 wide outs available.

After beginning his career at Louisiana, Lacy spent three seasons playing at LSU. Last season, Lacy snagged 58 catches for 866 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns, which was his greatest season to date.