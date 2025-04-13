Did US Pastor Josh Sullivan's kidnappers demand huge ransom for safe return? Here's what we know

Josh Sullivan, a US missionary, was kidnapped in South Africa on Thursday night while he was preaching at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell, which is situated at the seaside city of Gqeberha. Tennessee pastor Josh Sullivan was kidnapped in South Africa.(Facebook/ Fellowship Baptist Church)

Sullivan's case seems to be a kidnapping for ransom, according to a colleague who spoke to AFP.

In recent years, there has been a rise in kidnappings in South Africa, notably by criminal groups that target individuals for whom high ransom demands can be made.

Speaking to CBS News, Police said: “It is alleged that while a sermon was conducted at the church, four armed and masked male suspects entered the church.”

“They robbed two cell phones and then took the 45-year-old male pastor with them and fled the scene.”

Did police reveal anything about ransom demanded by kidnappers?

The US State Department was aware of the kidnapping of a US citizen in South Africa, a spokeswoman informed CBS News. According to the agency, it does not currently have any additional information to share with the public.

A pastor who also resides in the southeast city, Rev. Jeremy Hall, told AFP that the kidnapping was most likely “financially related.”

Sullivan was kidnapped in his Toyota Fortuner, which was later found in Motherwell, according to the police. In addition, two cell phones were stolen during the abduction.

Moreover, a multidisciplinary task force made up of different police specialized units was activated following the incident. “The joint team is currently following all possible leads to locate the victim and apprehend the perpetrators. A ransom was demanded by the suspects,” police confirmed, as per IOL.

The Hawks encouraged anyone with knowledge of kidnapping to step forward to assist them with the probe. “All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.” The amount of the ransom demand at this point has not been disclosed.

What we know about Josh Sullivan

Just before the kidnappers' arrival at church, Sullivan was holding a prayer gathering with roughly 30 people, including his wife and six kids, Hall said.

According to the website, Sullivan has been employed at Fellowship Baptist Church in Maryville, Tennessee, since February 2012.

Taking to its Facebook page, the church said, “Please pray for Josh Sullivan, missionary to South Africa.”