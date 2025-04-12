US pastor Josh Sullivan kidnapped at gunpoint in front of wife, kids during church service in South Africa

Josh Sullivan, a Tennessee pastor and missionary, was kidnapped at gunpoint by four armed, masked men during a prayer meeting at Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell Township, located in South Africa's Eastern Cape province. The incident occurred on Thursday evening while Sullivan was leading a gathering of approximately 30 people, including his wife and six children, CBS News reported. Tennessee pastor Josh Sullivan was kidnapped in South Africa.(Facebook/ Fellowship Baptist Church)

According to South African police, the attackers entered the church, stole two cellphones from congregants, and then forced Josh Sullivan into his silver Toyota Fortuner before fleeing the scene. The 45-year-old pastor's vehicle was later found abandoned in Motherwell, but there has been no sign of Sullivan himself.

In a statement to the media, Sullivan’s father-in-law, David Witt, urged people to pray for his son-in-law’s safe return.

“We’re asking that everybody pray for Josh,” Witt told WVLT News. “We’re in a very tense situation right now.”

Sullivan, his wife Meagan, and their two children, moved to South Africa in November 2018 to establish and lead the local branch of Fellowship Baptist Church.

“Josh basically surrendered to be a missionary out of high school. They started the Fellowship Baptist Church,” Witt said.

The family has reportedly received proof that Pastor Sullivan is alive, and negotiators are currently in contact with the kidnappers, who are demanding a ransom, according to WVLT.

“We want to thank the community for all of the love and prayers,” Witt said. “We’re talking thousands of people who have reached out to us.”

As news of the abduction spread, supporters flooded social media and the church’s blog with messages of support and prayer.

“We are now praying that you delivered from these evil men,” a poster named Richard Stockton said on the church website.

“Praying the Holy Spirit well work on their hearts and be saved. And release you!!!”

Another supporter called Kody Moore said Josh was a “faithful brother doing much to make Christ known in Africa."

“Please pray for Josh to be brought home safely and especially his family during this absolutely terrible time. May Christ be magnified,” he wrote in a post on X.

(With inputs from AP)