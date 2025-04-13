T-Mobile settles 2021 data breach case, affected customers could get up to $25,000; check if you are eligible

T-Mobile is making compensation payments to consumers impacted due to the 2021 data breach. T-Mobile compensation: Nearly 76 million people suffered a significant data breach at the Washington-based wireless network operator.(Piaxbay)

At least 76 million people suffered a significant data breach at the Washington-based wireless network operator. However, this breach is not related to the 2022 data breach that affected 37 million consumers.

Despite denying any misconduct, T-Mobile consented to a settlement to put a stop to the legal action. The main focus of the action was a violation of the court order.

T-Mobile compensation: Who is eligible?

Eligible clients are now getting reimbursement and an update on the settlement webpage stated that all court proceedings for the settlement have come to an end. Payments are scheduled to be made at some point this month. The customers who were impacted financially could receive up to $25,000.

In contrast, people who did not, regardless of whether they submitted a claim, may receive up to $25.

People without recorded damages, even if they didn't submit a claim, may still be eligible for up to $25. However, up to $100 could be given to Californians.

T-Mobile compensation: Who is not eligible?

The $350 million settlement is split among 76 million people, so before legal fees are deducted, the majority of reimbursements could come in closer to $4.50 per person.

Moreover, notifications have been sent to those involved the settlement.

However, the presiding judge, the judicial personnel working on the case, and T-Mobile officers and directors will not get any compensation. Likewise, those who filed or submitted a written demand for arbitration are not eligible.

Furthermore, it does not include anyone who sent or filed a notification to seek arbitration against T-Mobile for the breach.

Here's what customers need to do

Customers can check out the lawsuit's frequently asked questions section if they are not sure whether they were impacted.

They may also give 1-833-512-2314 a call for additional information.

According to T-Mobile, the 2023 breach did not reveal any private information, including payment details.