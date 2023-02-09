Top 10 tablet mobiles for portability and productivity

Tablet mobiles are travel-friendly, thanks to their compact sizes.

Tablets are a hybrid device that are neither a laptop nor a phone, but they have gone a long way and may be an effective tool in your tech toolbox. A quality tablet mobile is a wise investment due to its many advantages. There are several options on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range. We've gathered the Best 10 Tablet Mobiles for portability and productivity so that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. Product List 1. Lenovo Tab P11 This excellent tablet computer Lenovo Tab P11, which features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with a maximum clock speed of 2 GHz. Additionally, this Lenovo tablet is praised for its elegant dial tone finish, cutting-edge quad stereo speakers, and Android 10 OS. This tablet has a 7500 mAh battery and comes with a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. Specifications: Display: 11-inch Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core Front Camera: 8-megapixel Rear Camera: 13-megapixel Battery Capacity: 7500mAh Resolution: 2000 x 1200 pixels RAM: 4 GB OS: Android 10 Storage: 128GB Price: Rs. 37,000

Pros Cons Provides up to 2.0GHz CPU clock speed ensuring fast and powerful performance It is quite expensive Stylish dual tone finish and one-of-a-kind fabric finished protective case

2. Xiaomi Pad 5 This tablet computer is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, which provides solid gaming performance. It also has a 120Hz display, which improves the fluidity of the software. A superior viewing experience is provided by the huge display's compatibility for Dolby Vision, and the quad-speaker system's strong and clear audio is useful for both gaming and content consumption. Specifications: Display: 11-inch Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Front Camera: 8-megapixel Rear Camera: 13-megapixel Battery Capacity: 8720mAh Resolution: 2560x1600 pixels RAM: 6 GB OS: Android 11 Storage: 128GB Price: Rs. 37,999

Pros Cons The tablet's battery life is quite good, lasting more than two days on a single charge There are no included accessories for the tablet The Pad Keyboard device, though optional, does increase the tablet's productivity

3. Redmi Pad The Redmi Pad is a new low-cost Android tablet from Xiaomi India. The new Redmi tablet seeks to achieve the correct balance by providing both a powerful performance unit and a big screen for watching content. The Redmi Pad features a flat, all-metal appearance. This is one of the best tablets for students available for students in the market. Specifications: Display: 10.61-inch Processor: MediaTek Helio G99 Front Camera: 8-megapixel Rear Camera: 8-megapixel Battery Capacity: 8000mAh Resolution: 2000x1200 pixels RAM: 4 GB OS: Android 12 Storage: 128GB Price: Rs. 28,999

Pros Cons Large 26.95cm (10.61) display Lags while surfing the web Surround sound with Dolby Atmos

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 This stunning tablet is available from Samsung, a well-known brand, and it is silver in colour. Samsung tablet, which comes with a 10.4-inch screen, has a 7,040 mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. This tablet is also renowned for its high performance, quad stereo sound, and multitasking capability. Specifications: Display: 10.4-inch Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor Front Camera: 5-megapixel Rear Camera: 8-megapixel Battery Capacity: 7040mAh Resolution: 2000x1200 pixels RAM: 3 GB Storage: 32GB Price: Rs. 25,999

Pros Cons Battery life is good Poor storage and camera quality Value for money

5. Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet Check out one of the best tablets by Lenovo, which features a 64 GB memory capacity and an iron-grey hue. This smart tablet, which features an optional 7000 mAh lithium-ion battery, runs Android Pie v9.0 on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (4x A53 @ 2.0GHZ, 4x A53 @ 1.45GHz) octa-core processor. Specifications: Display: 10.1-inch Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Front Camera: 5-megapixel Rear Camera: 8-megapixel Battery Capacity: 7000mAh Resolution: 1920x1200 pixels RAM: 4 GB OS: Android Pie v9.0 Storage: 64GB Price: Rs. 35,500

Pros Cons Good audio with the dual JBL Hi-Fi speakers, optimized by Dolby Atmos Comparatively poor battery capacity versus other products The panel is designed to lower harmful blue light emission

6. Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad with A13 Bionic chip The 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display on the iPad mini- Wi-Fi + Cellular is larger than the 7.9-inch screen offered on the prior iPad mini. The new A13 Bionic chip, which is expected to operate up to 80% faster than the previous generation, is also used to power the new model. The Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad Mini (2021) is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity. Specifications: Display: 10.2-inch Processor: A13 Bionic Chip Front Camera: 12-megapixel Rear Camera: 8-megapixel Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi OS: IOS 14 Storage: 64GB Price: Rs. 46,900

Pros Cons The A13 Bionic chip delivers faster CPU and graphs performance The tablet is quite pricey The display quality is impressive with True Tone

7. Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular The iPad 10th generation has a fresh design and numerous new improvements. A 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display is included. The bezels are also a little bit slimmer. The iPad (2022) is equipped with an A14 Bionic SoC. Even though it is two years old, this chip still performs well. A 28.6 WHr battery is also included, which is said to provide 10 hours of movie playback. Specifications: Display: 10.9-inch Processor: A14 Bionic chip Front Camera: 12-megapixel Rear Camera: 12-megapixel OS: iPadOS Storage: 64GB Price: Rs. 59,900

Pros Cons Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone Only compatible with first-gen Apple Pencil. A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU No headphone jack.

8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 provides an aesthetic feel and has numerous changes. A few internal modifications may be found, the most notable of which is a switch from Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets to a Unisoc Tiger T618 processor. The Galaxy Tab A8 comes standard with 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM, although the former can be expanded by up to 1TB with a microSD Specifications: Display: 10.5 inch (26.69 cm) Processor: UniSOC T618 (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 2.0GHz) Front Camera:5 MP Rear Camera: 8 MP Battery Capacity: 7040 mAh with 15W Fast Charging Resolution: 1920x1200 pixels RAM: 4 GB OS: Android 11.0 Storage: 64GB Price: Rs. 23,999

Pros Cons Processor performance is good to load heavy apps The rear camera is not so great Battery life is good, holds for 20 hours when connected to Wifi

9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which is undoubtedly the best non-premium tablet the manufacturer has ever released, is a capable iPad rival. It features advantages, such as the S Pen's inclusion, software customization options, and a somewhat durable and attractive design. The key feature of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is that it is available with a S Pen stylus which is great to use for note taking, annotating. Specifications: Display Size: 10.4 inch Processor: Octa-Core2.3ghz,1.8ghz snapdragon 700 Series Front Camera: 5 MP Rear Camera: 8 MP Battery Capacity: 7040 mAh RAM: 4 GB OS: Android 12 Storage: 64 GB Price: Rs. 30,999

Pros Cons Robust Design, S Pen stylus included Android not perfectly optimized for tablets A lot of UI customization options Can be a little sluggish in use

10. Realme Pad X Wifi+5G Tablet The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the Realme Pad X. The 6nm fabrication process-based chipset has been a very popular option among brands for smartphones priced under Rs. 20,000. It is an octa-core SoC with a 2.2GHz maximum clock speed. The tablet's 8340mAh battery is likewise sizable and supports 33W rapid charging. The tablet is capable of up to 5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. Specifications: Display Size: 10.95 inches Display Type: LCD TFT with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Front Camera: 8 MP Rear Camera: 13 MP Battery Capacity: 8340 mAh Lithium Ion RAM: 6 GB OS: Android 12 Storage: 128 GB Price: Rs. 44,999

Pros Cons Robust Design, Display No high refresh rate display Good Speakers, Excellent Battery Life No 3.5mm headphone jack

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Lenovo Tab P11 Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor Perfect screen size to see any streaming content The 13MP rear camera of the Tab P11 is excellent Xiaomi Pad 5 The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate. Snapdragon 860 processor helps to carry out multiple tasks at ease The tablet's battery life is quite good, lasting more than two days on a single charge Redmi Pad This Android tablet is lighter Has a 90Hz refresh rate display and ability to accommodate up to a billion colours Supports 18W rapid charging Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 The display is excellent The tablet has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The battery life is excellent Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet The Tab has a single 64GB storage capacity On either side of the gadget are two JBL speakers that enable Dolby Atmos Has a Full HD 10.1-inch screen Apple 2021 iPad with A13 Bionic Chip This is the only iPad that still has a headphone jack The 10.2-inch display produces vivid, colourful images A13 Bionic processor upgrade produces reasonable performance Apple iPad 2022 It offers the 4K capture feature Fast A14 Bionic processor Comfy magic keyboard with touchpad, cellular upgrade to 5G Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Has a Full HD display or 1080p The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will last you 3 days of light use Runs on a Unisoc Tiger T618 processor Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The inclusion of a S Pen stylus is the distinguishing feature The screen quality for an LCD is rather remarkable AR Doodle feature available Realme Pad X Wifi+5G Tablet Powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor. The battery lasts an average of two days with regular usage There is 5G support with the tablet, with support for 13 5G bands