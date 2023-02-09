Top 10 tablet mobiles for portability and productivity

My SIM card is intended for usage with tablets. Do tablets offer this feature?
Yes, the majority of recent tablets enable SIM cards, however at a higher cost than the identical tablet without the SIM feature.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Tablets are a hybrid device that are neither a laptop nor a phone, but they have gone a long way and may be an effective tool in your tech toolbox. A quality tablet mobile is a wise investment due to its many advantages. There are several options on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range.
We've gathered the Best 10 Tablet Mobiles for portability and productivity so that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.
Product List
1. Lenovo Tab P11
This excellent tablet computer Lenovo Tab P11, which features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with a maximum clock speed of 2 GHz. Additionally, this Lenovo tablet is praised for its elegant dial tone finish, cutting-edge quad stereo speakers, and Android 10 OS. This tablet has a 7500 mAh battery and comes with a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.
Specifications:
Display: 11-inch
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core
Front Camera: 8-megapixel
Rear Camera: 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity: 7500mAh
Resolution: 2000 x 1200 pixels
RAM: 4 GB
OS: Android 10
Storage: 128GB
Price: Rs. 37,000
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides up to 2.0GHz CPU clock speed ensuring fast and powerful performance
|It is quite expensive
|Stylish dual tone finish and one-of-a-kind fabric finished protective case
2. Xiaomi Pad 5
This tablet computer is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, which provides solid gaming performance. It also has a 120Hz display, which improves the fluidity of the software. A superior viewing experience is provided by the huge display's compatibility for Dolby Vision, and the quad-speaker system's strong and clear audio is useful for both gaming and content consumption.
Specifications:
Display: 11-inch
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Front Camera: 8-megapixel
Rear Camera: 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity: 8720mAh
Resolution: 2560x1600 pixels
RAM: 6 GB
OS: Android 11
Storage: 128GB
Price: Rs. 37,999
|Pros
|Cons
|The tablet's battery life is quite good, lasting more than two days on a single charge
|There are no included accessories for the tablet
|The Pad Keyboard device, though optional, does increase the tablet's productivity
3. Redmi Pad
The Redmi Pad is a new low-cost Android tablet from Xiaomi India. The new Redmi tablet seeks to achieve the correct balance by providing both a powerful performance unit and a big screen for watching content. The Redmi Pad features a flat, all-metal appearance. This is one of the best tablets for students available for students in the market.
Specifications:
Display: 10.61-inch
Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera: 8-megapixel
Rear Camera: 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity: 8000mAh
Resolution: 2000x1200 pixels
RAM: 4 GB
OS: Android 12
Storage: 128GB
Price: Rs. 28,999
|Pros
|Cons
|Large 26.95cm (10.61) display
|Lags while surfing the web
|Surround sound with Dolby Atmos
4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
This stunning tablet is available from Samsung, a well-known brand, and it is silver in colour. Samsung tablet, which comes with a 10.4-inch screen, has a 7,040 mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. This tablet is also renowned for its high performance, quad stereo sound, and multitasking capability.
Specifications:
Display: 10.4-inch
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor
Front Camera: 5-megapixel
Rear Camera: 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity: 7040mAh
Resolution: 2000x1200 pixels
RAM: 3 GB
Storage: 32GB
Price: Rs. 25,999
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery life is good
|Poor storage and camera quality
|Value for money
5. Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet
Check out one of the best tablets by Lenovo, which features a 64 GB memory capacity and an iron-grey hue. This smart tablet, which features an optional 7000 mAh lithium-ion battery, runs Android Pie v9.0 on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (4x A53 @ 2.0GHZ, 4x A53 @ 1.45GHz) octa-core processor.
Specifications:
Display: 10.1-inch
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera: 5-megapixel
Rear Camera: 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity: 7000mAh
Resolution: 1920x1200 pixels
RAM: 4 GB
OS: Android Pie v9.0
Storage: 64GB
Price: Rs. 35,500
|Pros
|Cons
|Good audio with the dual JBL Hi-Fi speakers, optimized by Dolby Atmos
|Comparatively poor battery capacity versus other products
|The panel is designed to lower harmful blue light emission
6. Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad with A13 Bionic chip
The 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display on the iPad mini- Wi-Fi + Cellular is larger than the 7.9-inch screen offered on the prior iPad mini. The new A13 Bionic chip, which is expected to operate up to 80% faster than the previous generation, is also used to power the new model. The Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad Mini (2021) is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity.
Specifications:
Display: 10.2-inch
Processor: A13 Bionic Chip
Front Camera: 12-megapixel
Rear Camera: 8-megapixel
Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi
OS: IOS 14
Storage: 64GB
Price: Rs. 46,900
|Pros
|Cons
|The A13 Bionic chip delivers faster CPU and graphs performance
|The tablet is quite pricey
|The display quality is impressive with True Tone
7. Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular
The iPad 10th generation has a fresh design and numerous new improvements. A 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display is included. The bezels are also a little bit slimmer. The iPad (2022) is equipped with an A14 Bionic SoC. Even though it is two years old, this chip still performs well. A 28.6 WHr battery is also included, which is said to provide 10 hours of movie playback.
Specifications:
Display: 10.9-inch
Processor: A14 Bionic chip
Front Camera: 12-megapixel
Rear Camera: 12-megapixel
OS: iPadOS
Storage: 64GB
Price: Rs. 59,900
|Pros
|Cons
|Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone
|Only compatible with first-gen Apple Pencil.
|A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU
|No headphone jack.
8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 provides an aesthetic feel and has numerous changes. A few internal modifications may be found, the most notable of which is a switch from Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets to a Unisoc Tiger T618 processor. The Galaxy Tab A8 comes standard with 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM, although the former can be expanded by up to 1TB with a microSD
Specifications:
Display: 10.5 inch (26.69 cm)
Processor: UniSOC T618 (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 2.0GHz)
Front Camera:5 MP
Rear Camera: 8 MP
Battery Capacity: 7040 mAh with 15W Fast Charging
Resolution: 1920x1200 pixels
RAM: 4 GB
OS: Android 11.0
Storage: 64GB
Price: Rs. 23,999
|Pros
|Cons
|Processor performance is good to load heavy apps
|The rear camera is not so great
|Battery life is good, holds for 20 hours when connected to Wifi
9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which is undoubtedly the best non-premium tablet the manufacturer has ever released, is a capable iPad rival. It features advantages, such as the S Pen's inclusion, software customization options, and a somewhat durable and attractive design. The key feature of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is that it is available with a S Pen stylus which is great to use for note taking, annotating.
Specifications:
Display Size: 10.4 inch
Processor: Octa-Core2.3ghz,1.8ghz snapdragon 700 Series
Front Camera: 5 MP
Rear Camera: 8 MP
Battery Capacity: 7040 mAh
RAM: 4 GB
OS: Android 12
Storage: 64 GB
Price: Rs. 30,999
|Pros
|Cons
|Robust Design, S Pen stylus included
|Android not perfectly optimized for tablets
|A lot of UI customization options
|Can be a little sluggish in use
10. Realme Pad X Wifi+5G Tablet
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the Realme Pad X. The 6nm fabrication process-based chipset has been a very popular option among brands for smartphones priced under Rs. 20,000. It is an octa-core SoC with a 2.2GHz maximum clock speed. The tablet's 8340mAh battery is likewise sizable and supports 33W rapid charging. The tablet is capable of up to 5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.
Specifications:
Display Size: 10.95 inches
Display Type: LCD TFT with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera: 8 MP
Rear Camera: 13 MP
Battery Capacity: 8340 mAh Lithium Ion
RAM: 6 GB
OS: Android 12
Storage: 128 GB
Price: Rs. 44,999
|Pros
|Cons
|Robust Design, Display
|No high refresh rate display
|Good Speakers, Excellent Battery Life
|No 3.5mm headphone jack
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Lenovo Tab P11
|Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor
|Perfect screen size to see any streaming content
|The 13MP rear camera of the Tab P11 is excellent
|Xiaomi Pad 5
|The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate.
|Snapdragon 860 processor helps to carry out multiple tasks at ease
|The tablet's battery life is quite good, lasting more than two days on a single charge
|Redmi Pad
|This Android tablet is lighter
|Has a 90Hz refresh rate display and ability to accommodate up to a billion colours
|Supports 18W rapid charging
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
|The display is excellent
|The tablet has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.
|The battery life is excellent
|Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet
|The Tab has a single 64GB storage capacity
|On either side of the gadget are two JBL speakers that enable Dolby Atmos
|Has a Full HD 10.1-inch screen
|Apple 2021 iPad with A13 Bionic Chip
|This is the only iPad that still has a headphone jack
|The 10.2-inch display produces vivid, colourful images
|A13 Bionic processor upgrade produces reasonable performance
|Apple iPad 2022
|It offers the 4K capture feature
|Fast A14 Bionic processor
|Comfy magic keyboard with touchpad, cellular upgrade to 5G
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
|Has a Full HD display or 1080p
|The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will last you 3 days of light use
|Runs on a Unisoc Tiger T618 processor
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
|The inclusion of a S Pen stylus is the distinguishing feature
|The screen quality for an LCD is rather remarkable
|AR Doodle feature available
|Realme Pad X Wifi+5G Tablet
|Powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor.
|The battery lasts an average of two days with regular usage
|There is 5G support with the tablet, with support for 13 5G bands
Best overall product
Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful tablet mobiles is a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, Lenovo Tab P11 is the best. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with a maximum clock speed of 2 GHz. The Lenovo tablet that is being provided features 4 GB RAM and a 128 GB ROM that can be expanded to 256 GB. Additionally, this Lenovo tablet is praised for its elegant dial tone finish, cutting-edge quad stereo speakers, and Android 10 OS. This tablet has a 7500 mAh battery and comes with a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.
Best value for money
The best value for money tablet is the Redmi Pad. With a strong performance unit and a sizable screen for viewing content, the new Redmi tablet aims to strike the right balance. The Redmi Pad has an all-metal, flat design. The tablet is 7.05mm fairly thin and weighs about 465 grams. On the Xiaomi Redmi Pad, the front and back cameras are both 8 megapixels. It has MIUI 13 for Pad pre-installed, which is based on Android 12.It is one of the best tablets for students now on the market.
How to find the perfect tablet?
The screen size and quality are the most important factors to take into account when deciding on a tablet because they are the most used part of the device. The finest option, according to a tablet shopping guide, has a 10-inch screen with Full HD quality. To choose a tablet, consider the storage. Solid-state storage is used in every tablet because of its high durability, small size, and low power consumption. The shortcoming is a lack of storage space. If you want to use it continuously throughout the day, the battery life is essential. This benchmark is challenging to evaluate for tablets because different applications have variable power requirements. A strong CPU is required to keep things running smoothly. Look for tablets with at least a 6-core CPU and a powerful GPU if you want your programs and games to run smoothly. It is essential to have 64GB of storage and at least 4GB of RAM.
|Product
|Price
|Lenovo Tab P11 (11 inch (27.94 cm), 4GB, 128GB, Wi-Fi + LTE, Data Only) 2K Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon, Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, TUV Certified Eye Protection, Face Unlock Technology Platinum Grey
|₹ 22,999
|Xiaomi Pad 5| Qualcomm Snapdragon 860| 120Hz Refresh Rate| 6GB, 128GB| 2.5K+ Display (10.95-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
|₹ 26,999
|Redmi Pad | MediaTek Helio G99 | 26.95cm (10.61 inch) 2K Resolution & 90Hz Refresh Rate Display | 4GB RAM & 128GB Storage, Expandable up to 1TB | Quad Speaker - Dolby Atmos | Wi-Fi | Graphite Gray
|₹ 17,999
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), Slim Metal Body, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Grey
|₹ 17,700
|Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet with The Google Assistant (10.1 inch/25.65 cm, 4GB, 64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Calling), Iron Grey
|₹ 29,990
|Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Silver (9th Generation)
|₹ 41,900
|Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Pink (10th Generation)
|₹ 58,900
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 26.69cm (10.5 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray, (SM-X200NZAEINU)
|₹ 16,999
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
|₹ 28,999
|realme Pad X WiFi+5G Tablet | 6GB RAM 128GB ROM (Expandable), 27.9cm (11 inch) WUXGA+ Display | 6nm SD Processor | Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers | 8340 mAh Battery | Blue Colour
|₹ 27,999
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Yes, the majority of recent tablets enable SIM cards, however at a higher cost than the identical tablet without the SIM feature.
Yes, you may utilize the SIM facility found in many tablets to make phone calls, video calls, SMS messages, and use GPRS, 2G, or 3G for the internet depending on your SIM.
There aren't many variances in specifications. The tablet has a significantly larger screen than the smartphone for a greater perspective of the workspace, which is the primary factor that sets them apart. A tablet is more like a device to be used while keeping it on a table or on the lap and is typically carried in a bag or other case, whereas a smartphone is specifically meant to be a hand-held device.
The physical durability is entirely dependent on how it is used. A tablet with no software upgrades that is used to read PDFs can endure for nine to twelve years. The battery will be the sole component that needs attention.