T-Mobile and Starlink launch beta satellite internet in US for testing | See full details

T-Mobile US Inc has released a beta version of billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet for testing purposes, completely free in the US till July this year. Starlink has built a fast-growing network of more than 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit.(Representative image)

T-Mobile, one of the largest telecom providers in the US, announced the release during the Super Bowl game.

As a result, over 500,000 square miles of the US, the size equivalent of two Texas, earlier not reachable by cell towers will now get connectivity, the company said.

At the moment, only text messages will be possible to send. Other features such as picture messages, data and voice calls will come later, the carrier said, without specifying when.

“T-Mobile Starlink uses specially configured satellites with Direct-to-Cell capabilities orbiting the Earth 200+ miles up in space and traveling at over 17,000 miles per hour to deliver cell phone signals,” T-Mobile said in its announcement.

The phones of the users automatically connect to Starlink right when it goes out of the reach of terrestrial cell towers. There is no need to manually connect.

It works on most smartphones from the last four years and is not limited to a few smartphones or operating systems.

It will even work for customers of rival telecom firms AT&T and Verizon. they don't even have to switch.

T-Mobile will also broadcast Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) nationwide to anyone in range of the signal and with a compatible device through Starlink.

“Whether in remote areas like hiking trails or in areas impacted by severe weather or by natural disasters, more people now have access to the WEA broadcast when they need it most,” the carrier said.

Price of T-Mobile Starlink

The beta version will be till July. Afterwards, T-Mobile Starlink will be included at no extra cost on its Go5G Next (including variations like Go5G Next 55+) plan.

Business customers will also get T-Mobile Starlink at no extra cost on Go5G Business Next, first responder agencies on T-Priority plans and other select premium rate plans.

T-Mobile customers on any other plan can also add the service for $15 a month per line.

Through February however, T-Mobile customers who have registered for the beta can secure a $10/month per line Early Adopter Discount, which is 33% off the full price.

However, for Verizon and AT&T customers, it will cost $20 a month per line when the service launches in July.

Who can register for T-Mobile Starlink beta?

Everyone on any carrier, including businesses and first responders can sign up for the beta. The users will be enrolled on an ongoing basis to help test the system and provide feedback before launching in July.

“T-Mobile Starlink is the first and only space-based mobile network in the US that automatically connects to your phone so you can be connected even where no cellular network reaches. It’s a massive technical achievement and an absolute game changer for ALL wireless users,” said Mike Sievert, President and CEO, T-Mobile. “We’re still in the early days — I don’t want to overhype the experience during a beta test — but we’re officially putting ‘no bars’ on notice. Dead zones, your days are numbered at the Un-carrier.”

Starlink and T-Mobile also asked other carriers worldwide to partner up, stating that “So far, KDDI (Japan), Telstra (Australia), Optus (Australia), One NZ (New Zealand), Salt (Switzerland), Entel (Chile & Peru), Rogers (Canada) and Kyivstar (Ukraine) are among the providers that have signed on” to launch satellite-to-mobile technology.