Noida old age home under scrutiny after viral video prompts raid

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Saturday recorded statements of elderly residents living at the Sector 55 old age home following allegations of negligence and mistreatment, officials said on Sunday. A report on the investigation is expected by Tuesday. The probe was launched after a video surfaced on social media last week showing a personal caretaker allegedly tying up an elderly woman (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“In a joint operation with the social welfare officer and district probation officer, we inspected the Sector 55 premises and recorded statements of the elderly,” said city magistrate Vivek Bhadauria. He added that on Monday, the managing trust was directed to submit all relevant documents for scrutiny.

“We will verify whether they are complying with basic operational protocols. So far, no violations have been established, but the final report will only be ready after reviewing all documents,” Bhadauria said.

The probe was launched after a video surfaced on social media last week showing a personal caretaker allegedly tying up an elderly woman. The incident prompted a surprise inspection on Thursday by State Women’s Commission member Dr Meenakshi Bharala, who found some residents locked in their rooms. She also cited complaints regarding poor facilities and mistreatment.

Following the raid, a notice was served to the old age home’s managing trustee, and a joint inquiry team led by the additional district magistrate (administration) was constituted. All old-age institutions in the district have now been directed to register with the government or face legal action.

Despite the probe, many residents have expressed reluctance to relocate. “They said they’ve been living here peacefully for years and have formed strong social bonds. Even with minor issues, they prefer staying,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

Satish Kumar, district social welfare officer, said, “Currently, 37 elderly people live at the Sector 55 premises. Three were shifted to the government-run Dankaur old age home on Thursday. Of them, one returned, the woman in the viral video was taken by her family, and one stayed in Greater Noida.”

Kumar added, “Shifting will only happen with the consent of the individuals and their families. Preliminary feedback suggests neither are keen on relocation.”

Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (women safety), confirmed that no complaint has been received yet. “If a formal complaint is filed or if the administration’s findings demand it, we will take necessary legal action, including FIR registration.”