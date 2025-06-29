Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy a PDA packed summer date night in New York City

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce continue to revel in a loved-up summer in New York City, with their latest outing sparking more buzz about their blossoming relationship. The couple, both 35, were spotted holding hands during a romantic date night in Manhattan on Saturday, June 28, as captured in pictures obtained by People. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy another romantic summer date in NYC. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's date night look

According to the media outlet, the Cruel Summer singer stunned in a pink-and-white houndstooth Balmain mini dress worth $3,490, which featured gold chain straps and signature button details. She reportedly accessorized with a matching tan bag and footwear.

Meanwhile, Kelce opted for a cool, oversized short-sleeve white shirt paired with black pants, shoes, and sunglasses in a laid-back but refined fit.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's recent dates in NYC

This was not the couple’s first time being spotted enjoying New York’s nightlife this summer. The weekend before, Swift and the NFL tight end dined at another Manhattan hotspot on Friday, June 20, where the Blank Space singer wore a baby blue tank and matching skirt while Kelce kept it relaxed in a t-shirt and white shorts.

According to People, fans took notice of a charming moment between the pair; they spotted Kelce opening Swift’s car door. Reportedly, another fan-captured clip shared online showed the Kansas City Chiefs star shaking a restaurant employee’s hand before reaching for Swift’s hand as they left the venue.

Between their NYC outings, Swift and Kelce also spent some time in Nashville, where they dined with the musician’s childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson, and husband Charles Berard. The couple also made headlines after Taylor Swift gave a surprise performance at the NFL star’s Tight Ends & Friends charity concert at Brooklyn Bowl. They, according to People, made their unofficial red-carpet debut ahead of the concert.

From 2021, the three NFL stars, Kelce, Kittle, and Olsen, have been organizing this yearly summer training camp and event. This time around, the appearance of Swift ensured that star power and tons of heart graced it.

Romance heats up ahead of NFL season

After wrapping up her record-breaking Eras Tour, sources close to the couple said, Swift was now looking forward to spending more time at Kelce’s upcoming NFL season.

An insider told People that this would be the first full season since the couple began dating where she’s not balancing an intense travel schedule.

FAQs

What happened between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

They began dating in 2023 and have since become one of pop culture’s most-watched couples, appearing together at events, concerts, and on date nights.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce living together?

While rumors have swirled about cohabitation, there’s no official confirmation that they are living together full-time.

Where did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce go on their NYC date night?

They were seen dining at popular Manhattan hotspots.