Taylor Swift’s epic ‘Love Story’ performance with Travis Kelce and George Kittle goes viral: Watch

Taylor Swift delighted fans and NFL stars alike this week when she led an impromptu performance of her 2008 hit Love Story alongside her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, as well as San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. The trio performed during a lively bar party tied to Tight End University, according to a People report. On Friday, June 27, Kittle posted a now-viral Instagram video showing him and Swift belting out the lyrics to Love Story with unfiltered joy. Taylor Swift surprised fans at the Tight End University event in Nashville, performing her hit Love Story with NFL stars Travis Kelce and George Kittle. - Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

George Kittle and Travis Kelce cheer Taylor Swift on as she sings Love Story

In the clip, filmed at a buzzing Nashville bar, Swift and Kittle enthusiastically sing, “Beggin' you, ‘Please don't go…” The singer-songwriter then jumps with excitement, hands raised, as the chorus kicks in.

Kittle then panned the camera to Kelce, who was seen smiling and mouthing the lyrics before returning to Swift and Kittle’s impromptu duet. The trio was then seen singing the iconic line: "You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess / It’s a love story, baby, just say yes."

Captioning the video, Kittle wrote, “Tight ends & lots of new friends!!!” The footballer tagged the Tight End University’s official handle and added, “Shout-out to everyone who made it possible and to the TEs for showing up.”

Taylor Swift performed Shake It Off earlier this week

As per the report, the sing-along capped off a thrilling week at the Tight End University, an annual NFL event founded by Kelce, Kittle, and sportscaster Greg Olsen in 2021. Held in Nashville, the three-day camp blends football drills with charity events and musical performances.

On June 24, according to People, Swift had made a surprise appearance at the ‘Tight Ends & Friends’ benefit concert held at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. The Blank Space crooner joined country star Kane Brown on stage for a rousing rendition of her 2014 anthem Shake It Off.

A source was quoted in the People report saying that Taylor surprised the crowd, and the audience was ecstatic to see the Cruel Summer singer. The source added that the musician hugged each member of the band afterward and was spotted singing with Kittle and having the best time.

She performed on June 24, which was just a day after she and Kelce showed up together at the opening of Tight End University on June 23.

FAQs

Q: What is Tight End University?

Tight End University is an annual NFL summer training camp co-founded by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen to support tight ends through drills, mentorship, and charity events.

Q: When did Taylor Swift perform at Tight End University?

She made a surprise appearance at the Tight Ends & Friends concert on June 24, 2025, in Nashville.

Q: What song did Taylor Swift sing with George Kittle and Travis Kelce?

They sang her 2008 hit Love Story in a Nashville bar party on June 27, with a video posted by George Kittle going viral.

Q: Who else was at the event?

NFL players, country music stars, and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, were present throughout the three-day event.