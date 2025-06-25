Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Travis Kelce's Nashville event, performs Shake It Off country style | Watch

Taylor Swift is making headlines for her supportive gesture at Travis Kelce’s concert event in Nashville. On Tuesday, the pop icon made a surprise appearance at the Tight Ends & Friends concert held at the Brooklyn Bowl, as part of the annual Tight End University (TEU) camp founded by Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen. File photo of Taylor Swift(AFP)

Taylor Swift leaves fans surprised at Travis Kelce's Nashville concert

Attendees were in for a major treat when Kane Brown teased the audience, dropping a hint about a “really, really, really special guest.” Moments later, Taylor Swift stepped on stage wearing a black mini dress.

“We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play, and these are the tight ends,” Swift said. “I stay out too late,” she began, launching into her hit 2014 anthem Shake It Off as fans screamed with excitement.

A source told People, “Taylor surprised the crowd by joining Kane Brown onstage for Shake It Off. The crowd lost their minds! At the end of her performance she made sure to thank the band and gave each one of them a hug.”

A power couple moment at TEU

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both 35, arrived together in a black SUV, spending quality time at the event before and after the performance.

“They made their way upstairs where they chatted with the TEU athletes and guests,” the source added. “Travis and Taylor stayed by each other’s side all while chit chatting and catching up with everyone.”

The insider also revealed how comfortable Swift seemed at the event, sharing, “Taylor’s face lit up around Travis,” and she “enjoys letting him shine.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift fans convinced she secretly married Travis Kelce, here's why

Taylor Swift dances to Chase Rice with George Kittle

Taylor Swift was not done making the most of her evening. She later joined George Kittle, dancing to Chase Rice’s performance of Cruise and even singing along. The source remarked, “She sang along with George Kittle, having the best time,” and described Swift dancing on a balcony with a drink in hand.

“Taylor was having the best time watching all the country music artists and showing her support for them,” they continued. The Brooklyn Bowl had previously teased “surprise musical guests” on its website, and the lineup included Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, Sophia Scott and Graham Barham.

FAQs:

Where was Taylor Swift's surprise performance at Travis Kelce’s event?

Taylor Swift surprised fans by performing her hit song Shake It Off at the Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville, part of Travis Kelce’s Tight End University.

Who joined Taylor Swift on stage during her performance at the Tight Ends & Friends concert?

Taylor Swift joined Kane Brown on stage, who had teased the audience about a “special guest” before introducing her.