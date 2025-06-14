Father’s Day | Brunches, customised cakes, musical evenings and contests, lots in store for dads in Lucknow

Hotels, restaurants, bakeries, malls, and food joints across Lucknow have lined up a host of celebratory offerings for Father's Day. From specially curated menus and musical brunches to designer cakes, games, and fun activities, everything is set to make the day memorable for dads. Staff at Danbro by Mr Brown wearing Father's Day capes

Saying with cakes

Bakers are doing their bit to make the day special. “We have got special capes made for our store staff, we’re also selling these capes so that kids can present cakes to their dads in true superhero style. Our chefs have prepared a wide range of designer cakes,” says Tanushree Gupta, owner of Danbro by Mr Brown.

Baker Niharika Bajaj and her Father's Day cakes

Artisanal baker Niharika Bajaj has crafted a special Father's Day menu featuring a blend of unique and seasonal delights. “The menu includes Kashmiri Cherry and Dark Chocolate made with organic jaggery powder, the multi-layered French classic Hazelnut Chocolate Moelleux Entremet, and our seasonal special—Fresh Mango Victoria Sponge Cake,” shares Niharika.

Cakes by Buttercup Bungalow

“Our team of chefs has also crafted special themed cakes to mark the occasion.” At Buttercup Bungalow artisanal bakery has introduced a unique Bombshell Cake that bursts open to reveal a cake inside. They’re also offering creative "Relax and Chill" hampers, with the highlight of the day being their Fresh Mango Tres Leches Cake.

Food outing!

Several hotels and restaurants have crafted special menus for families to celebrate Father's Day with delightful brunches and dinners.

“Our executive chef Ranjan Thakur has specially curated a brunch to make Father's Day memorable, all at a very affordable price,” says Rohit Pandey, general manager at Fairfield by Marriott. “We’re also offering an optional unlimited beverage package. Guests can enjoy live jazz music, a live sketching and block printing zone, along with funactivities like Beer Pong and Foosball.”

Fairfield by Marriott is organising a Father's Day special brunch at its Kava restaurant.

Novotel has curated a special brunch and dinner at a discounted price. Several other restaurants have planned similar celebratory experiences. Renaissance Lucknow has also organised a themed brunch to mark the occasion.

Chef Nittin has lined up engaging activities to make the dining experience more special. “Apart from a variety of food options, we’ve introduced fun games like the ‘Dad Double Trouble’ challenge, where dads secretly write their food order and kids try to guess it. In ‘Dad’s Doing’, whatever dad orders, the kids have to eat. We’re also setting up a shooting zone for added excitement,” he shares.

Mall zone

Malls in the state capital has planned several activities. Yogendra Arya of Crown Mall says, “We’re decorating the mall with a vibrant Jungle theme to create a fun and memorable experience for families. As part of the Father’s Day celebrations, we’ve planned engaging activities like the Dad & Kids Jungle Walk, a Father-Child Talent Show, a Chocolate and Cookies Making Workshop, along with dedicated Art and Game Zones.”

Sanjeev Sarin of Phoenix Palassio Mall says, “Shopping remains the biggest draw, with discounts of up to 70% on major brands. We’ve also launched a special contest where fathers and kids can click a selfie at our giant ‘Bear on the Roll’ zone and upload it for a chance to win a complimentary meal. In addition, fun activities like a Dad-Son Car Racing competition and more are lined up to make the day exciting.”