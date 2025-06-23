Search
Taylor Swift's look for date night with Travis Kelce disappoints internet: 'All that money and that terrible outfit'

ByRiya Sharma
Jun 23, 2025 07:06 PM IST

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's recent date night in New York City drew criticism online for Swift's outfit choices. 

Pop star Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have become one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood. They continue to give fans glimpses of their chemistry through frequent appearances together. However, during their recent date night in New York City, Taylor's choice of outfit disappointed the internet.

US musician Taylor Swift (L) and US NFL football player Travis Kelce (R) attend the men's final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and USA's Taylor Fritz in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)
US musician Taylor Swift (L) and US NFL football player Travis Kelce (R) attend the men's final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and USA's Taylor Fritz in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Reddit irked by Taylor Swift's date night outfit

On Sunday, Taylor and Travis were seen enjoying a date night in coordinated outfits in New York. The two were captured walking hand in hand as they entered a restaurant for dinner. While Travis was seen wearing a light blue T-shirt paired with white shorts and sneakers, Taylor opted for a slightly darker shade of blue corset top, which she paired with a white skirt and matching heels. She also carried a white bag.

all that money and another terrible outfit
byu/Itchy-Life-774 intravisandtaylor

However, the outfit has disappointed internet users. One of the comments read, "No amount of money can buy her some taste, apparently." Another wrote, "Those pieces are horrendous together. What was going through her mind that she thought they would look good together? Those bowl-cut bangs also have got to go, oh my God." Another wrote, "It makes her look boxy, in my opinion. It’s not flattering. She needs a new stylist." Another commented, "They obviously both don’t know how to dress for a restaurant." Another wrote, "This is giving Pickleball Doubles Tournament." Another comment read, "Terrible. Looks so cheap." Another wrote, "All that money and another terrible outfit."

About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their relationship public in September 2023 when the singer was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. Since then, the two have become one of the most talked-about celebrity couples, often seen supporting each other’s careers. Swift has been present at several of Kelce’s football matches, including the Super Bowls in 2024 and 2025, while Kelce has travelled internationally to attend stops on Swift’s Eras Tour, which concluded in December 2024.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
