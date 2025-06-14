Taylor Swift visits children’s hospital in Florida after Stanley Cup finals appearance with Travis Kelce| Photos

Taylor Swift has been super busy for the past few weeks. The singer has been spotted out and about with boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce recently, including at the finals of the Stanley Cup 2025. Apart from that Taylor has also gained ownership of her master recordings, ending a long-legal battle regarding her earlier albums. Now, the Love Story crooner surprised patients at a children’s hospital in Florida with a special visit. Taylor Swift visits children’s hospital in Florida.(X)

Photos of Taylor Swift’s visit to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in the Miami area have gone viral. The 14-time Grammy winner was spotted wearing a sage green dress as she interacted with the staff and patients. A TikTok video shows her telling the staff that it had been “an amazing day.”

Taylor Swift’s hospital visit

Jill Whitehouse, the chief of surgery at the hospital, shared a photo with Taylor Swift. She captioned the post, “Chief of Surgery meets Chief of the World! Undeniably one of the kindest human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting. Thank you #taylorswift for making dreams come true for all of our patients, families, and staff today!”

This is not the first time Taylor Swift has brought a smile tohospital patients. Last year, the Shake It Off hitmaker visited the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City a day before her birthday. When a patient complimented the Miu Miu outfit she wore that day, Swift gifted them a matching set, Billboard reported.

Not just Taylor Swift, her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly in Miami as well. Kelce will train with the rest of his team before the new NFL season starts.

Taylor Swift regains ownership of her masters

Last month, Swift delighted her fans with the news that she had regained ownership of her master recordings. This included her concert films, videos, album art and unreleased songs. The albums in question were Swift’s first six works -Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation. Previously, the ownership of the masters were with music executive Scooter Braun, who sold it to Shamrock Capital for $300 million.

Also Read: Taylor Swift wins back master recordings to 6 original albums in massive buy out: ‘You belong with me’

Taylor Swift finished her Eras Tour in December 2024. The two-year-long tour collected more than $2 billion in ticket sales.

FAQs

1 Which hospital did Taylor Swift visit recently?

The Love story singer was spotted at theJoe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Miami, Florida.

2 How long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been dating?

The couple have been in a relationship since 2023.

3 Why did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce go viral recently?

The couple’s reactions at the Stanley Cup grabbed the attention of their fans. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended Game 4 of theEdmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers.