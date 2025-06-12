Grammy Awards sets 2026 nominations and show dates; reveals new rules, categories

The road to music's biggest night in 2026 has officially begun. The Recording Academy has locked in the date for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards- February 1, 2026. Set to take place at the iconic Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the show will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Grammy Awards announces 2026 nominations and show dates(AFP)

In a sweeping announcement following its annual board meeting, the Academy also unveiled several fresh updates, including new categories, revised eligibility rules and long-overdue recognition for artistic contributions that often go unnoticed.

A first for album art and a shift in packaging awards

Among the most notable additions this year: Best Album Cover. While the Grammys have long recognized liner notes and packaging, this specific category has somehow been missing-until now. The two existing packaging categories (Best Recording Package and Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package) are now merged into one, and album artwork finally takes its rightful place.

Physical product rules have also been revised. Now, albums sold directly through artists’ or labels’ websites will be considered eligible for several craft categories, including Best Album Notes and Best Historical Album. This reflects a more current, fan-driven marketplace. The committee overseeing packaging and presentation has also shifted from a regional to a national framework, aiming for a broader, more unified standard.

New tunes, old voices: Country and Classical fields re-imagined

Genre-specific changes are making room for more inclusivity. In the Country category, the Best Country Album has been renamed Best Contemporary Country Album. The Best Traditional Country Album category has been introduced.

Meanwhile, the Classical field is also getting recognized. From now on, composers and lyricists/librettists will also receive GRAMMY recognition, joining artists, producers, and engineers on winning albums. It’s a long-awaited nod to the entire creative team behind a classical project.

Expanding who's 'new’ and how the Grammys decide

In the General Field, Best New Artist eligibility is expanding. Artists who have previously contributed to an Album of the Year nominee, but were credited for less than 20 per cent of its total playing time, are now eligible for the breakthrough award. This opens the door for many emerging names who have had small but significant roles in major projects.

The Academy also conducted sweeping reviews of category definitions, criteria, and eligibility standards across multiple genres. These changes, though described as minor, aim to make the process more inclusive and reflective of today’s diverse music landscape.

Grammy Awards 2026 key dates

Product Eligibility: August 31, 2024 – August 30, 2025

Media Company Registration: July 7 – August 22, 2025

Online Entry: July 16 – August 29, 2025

First Round Voting: October 3 – October 15, 2025

Nominees Announced: November 7, 2025

Final Round Voting: December 12, 2025 – January 5, 2026

Awards Night: February 1, 2026

As Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, explained, “The Academy’s top priority is to represent the music people that we serve each year. That entails listening carefully to our members to make sure our rules and guidelines reflect today’s music and allow us to accurately recognize as many deserving creators as possible. As we kick off another exciting GRAMMY Season, we look forward to celebrating the amazing power of music and its ability to bring so many people together," Variety reported.

FAQs

1. What’s new in the Grammy Awards 2026 ceremony?

The show will introduce a brand-new Best Album Cover category and include updates across Country, Classical, and General fields.

2. When are the 2026 Grammy nominations being announced?

Nominations for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be revealed on November 7, 2025.

3. Where can I watch the 2026 Grammys?

The event will air live on CBS. It will stream on Paramount+ on February 1, 2026.