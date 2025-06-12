Diljit Dosanjh tickles Grammys president and audience as he tries to speak English on stage; fans are proud of him

Global superstar Diljit Dosanjh met Recording Academy/Grammys President Panos A. Panay for a conversation on his career and beyond in Toronto, and he stole the show with his endearing attempt to speak English on stage. His attempt brought smiles to the faces of both the president and the audience. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh reveals Shakira's last-minute wardrobe disaster before Met Gala debut: ‘I knew we would get late' Diljit Dosanjh with Grammys President Panos A.

Diljit reflects

Diljit is riding high on the success of his catchy tunes and collaborations with renowned artists like Sia, Ed Sheeran, and a car hangout with Shakira. The global superstar looked back at his journey when he sat down with Recording Academy/Grammys President Panos A. Panay on June 11 in Toronto at TIFF Lightbox.

“I don’t feel any pressure. I feel everything is happening on its own.... Like the sun shines on its own.... The Earth is moving on its own, our heart is beating on its own... We don’t have any control over our breath, but still we think that we have control over it... So, I don’t take any pressure because everything is happening on its own," Diljit said.

On stage, Diljit, known for speaking in Punjabi, made an attempt to converse in English, pausing occasionally to find the right words. The audience erupted in cheers and applause, warmly embracing his efforts.

He added, “People say no1 this and that.... I like number 1, that is my lucky number”.

Diljit on meeting Shakira

During the conversation, he also asked about his meetings with global icons. Panos A. Panay asked, “You have collaborated with Sia, Ed Sheeran. Rumour has it that you carpooled with Shakira. How do you see these collaborations from an artistic point”.

To which, Diljit laughed and quipped, “Hips don’t lie. Shakira invited me on her tour. She has suggested I make an Indian version of Hips Don't Lie”. His response was met with loud cheers from the audience.

More about Diljit

From performing at iconic music festivals such as Coachella, appearing on late-night American television, or selling out stadiums abroad, Diljit has continually pushed the envelope for Indian representation on the world stage. And he has done it without ever compromising on his language, culture, or roots. Most recently, he made his debut at MET Gala.

Next, he will be seen in web film, Detective Sherdil. Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, the film will see Diljit channelling his inner Sherlock Holmes, marking a departure from his usual on-screen persona. Detective Sherdil also features Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Vyas, and Banita Sandhu. It will be released on Zee 5 on 20 June.