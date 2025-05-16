Diljit Dosanjh reveals Shakira's last-minute wardrobe disaster before Met Gala debut: ‘I knew we would get late'

Shakira's malfunction delays Diljit's MET Gala walk

Diljit has shared a behind-the-scenes video showcasing his preparation for the MET Gala event, from workouts to final fitting frenzies in the hotel, capturing the chaos leading up to his red carpet appearance.

In the over 13-minute behind-the-scenes video, Diljit gives a glimpse into the chaos unfolding next door, revealing that Shakira is dealing with a wardrobe emergency - a broken zipper - as he gets ready for the Met Gala in his own room.

“Shakira ki emergency ki wajah se sada kaam suffer hogaya (We are suffering because of Shakira’s emergency). But it is okay... Hips don’t lie and she doesn’t lie,” joked Diljit with a reference to Shakira’s hit song Hips Don't Lie.

Later, the clip shows that Diljit was all set to hit the red carpet, but his exit from the hotel was delayed. He was scheduled to pose for photos with Shakira, who was running behind schedule due to a last-minute wardrobe emergency: a broken zipper that left her team scrambling for a quick fix.

Diljit said, “They are not taking us to the main area, all the action is happening at the backstage itself. Takes us to the stage. I guess the zipper of Shakira’s broke, that’s why we are late. I knew we would be late because of Shakira.”

The video also shows Diljit trying on his attire, saying he is proud to represent his roots and Punjab on the global stage, mentioning, “I am trying to bring Punjab to the Met Gala red carpet”. When he is getting ready, Diljit said, “We would have won if this was a fancy dress competition”.”

In an interview, he was asked which celebrity he was excited to meet on the Met Gala red carpet. To which, Diljit said, “Don’t take me wrong but I am excited that everybody will be looking at me”.

Diljit at MET Gala

Earlier this month, Diljit made history when he made his debut at this years MET Gala and walked the stairs of Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Diljit turned heads with his Maharaja-inspired look, crafted by Prabal Gurung. He was also voted as the Best Dressed Celebrity at the world's biggest fashion event in a Vogue poll, outshining fashion icons like Zendaya and Rihanna.

Diljit paid a homage to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh at Met Gala by wearing bespoke ivory sherwani, turban and exquisite jewellery which included an elaborate necklace. The outfit also had a ceremonial sword and a cape with the map of Punjab with Gurmukhi script.

At the fashion gala, Diljit didn’t just pose with Shakira. He was also part of an exclusive group invited to Anna Wintour's private dinner, where he was sitting next to international artists like Shakira, Nicole Scherzinger and Gayle King, among others.