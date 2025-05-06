Shy Diljit Dosanjh does ‘namaste’ as Shakira introduces her fans to him; she sends love to India. Watch

Singer Diljit Dosanjh made a stunning debut at the Met Gala 2025, etching his name in history by showcasing his Punjabi heritage through a regal outfit. He didn't stop there - Diljit grabbed headlines off the red carpet too, as he was spotted having a great time with singer Shakira. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh will dine with Shakira, Nicole Scherzinger after Met Gala debut; hosted by Prabal Gurung For his debut appearance at the Met Gala, Diljit wore a custom Prabal Gurung outfit. He was styled by Abhilasha Devnani.

The global superstar not only shared warm moments with him but also extended a massive shoutout to India.

Shakira shines spotlight on India after Met Gala 2025

Shakira took to her Instagram Stories to share a candid moment with Diljit. The pop star was spotted having a blast with Diljit in a candid video, where they both exuded relaxed vibes and big smiles. The clip also features other celebrities, including Nicole Scherzinger and Tessa Thompson, adding to the star-studded charm. Also seen in the video was Diljit’s designer and close friend Prabal Gurung.

In the video, while introducing Diljit to her Insta fam, Shakira gave a shoutout to India, saying, “Say hi to India. Hi India".

The video of Diljit and Shakira hanging out has sent fans into a frenzy on social media, with fans now eagerly demanding a collaboration between the two superstars on a new song. One fan wrote, “Now we need a collab with Diljit and Shakira!!! Imagine?”, with another sharing, “From G.O.A.T to Global. You said Panjab will be worldwide and now it is. ICONIC MOMENT”.

“Oh my god... shakira c Diljit,” one mentioned. Another fan shared, “Everything happens for a reason”. There was one fan who felt that this “collab would be legendary”, with another asking “We need a Diljit x Shakira Collab”.

Diljit shows off his Punjabi legacy at Met Gala

Diljit's outfit featured an ivory and gold sherwani paired with a traditional tehmat, topped with a dramatic cape featuring intricate embroidery of Punjab's silhouetted map, adding a touch of regal elegance to his overall look. He completed his look with a feathered, jewel-studded turban. Diljit added a touch of bling with a layered diamond set. Diljit put a unique spin on traditional Black Dandyism by swapping the classic dandy walking stick for a stunning lion-headed, jewel-studded kirpan.