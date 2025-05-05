Diljit Dosanjh will dine with Shakira, Nicole Scherzinger after Met Gala debut; hosted by Prabal Gurung

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to make history. He will make an appearance at the Met Gala 2025, and it will not be just a red carpet moment. According to a news report by TOI, the Lover singer is also part of an exclusive group invited to Anna Wintour's private dinner. He will be sitting next to international artists like Shakira, Nicole Scherzinger and Gayle King, among others. Diljit Dosanjh has been invited to be a part of the exclusive group seated at Anna Wintour's private dinner.

Diljit Dosanjh to be a guest at the Met Gala

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung is designing Diljit's look for the night. Prabal will reportedly craft a royal, ethnic ensemble for Diljit, which will be a perfect amalgamation of Indian textiles and contemporary tailoring’. Diljit will be seated at Prabal's table inside the gala.

Earlier on Monday, the Kinni Kinni singer shared a video on Instagram showing off his Met Gala 2025 invite while revealing details about the ceremony. He captioned the post: “MET GALA Tomorrow. Daso Fer Ki Paiye Kal Nu; Halaa Laa Laa Karauni An (Tell me what to wear tomorrow, need to dazzle everyone).”

In the video, Diljit read out the invite, showed off its cover, and talked about the event's theme - Black Dandyism. Diljit also revealed the guests he would be sitting with, including NBA star LeBron James and rapper ASAP Rocky, among others.

About the Met Gala

The Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Benefit, is the annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan. The 2025 Met Gala will be held on the evening of May 5 in New York. Apart from Diljit, other Indians expected on the red carpet include Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kiara Advani.