Prabal Gurung invited Alia Bhatt for Met Gala previously but she refused him: ‘This time however…'

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung has recalled the time he met actor Alia Bhatt for the first time, at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 40th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Prabal Gurung penned a long note recalling how he was 'immediately taken by' Alia when he met her. He also revealed that though had earlier invited Alia to the Met Gala she always refused him. Prabal also shared a picture of himself with Alia from the Met Gala. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt flashes big smile as she returns home after attending Met Gala) Alia Bhatt and Prabal Gurung attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday. (AP)(AP)

Prabal captioned the post, "More than 100,000 pearls were hand embroidered in India on satin-faced organza from Europe and all made in Atelier Prabal Gurung, New York. ⁠A well-travelled dress for the global superstar. ⁠Alia Bhatt wears Atelier Prabal Gurung at the Met Gala 2023. ⁠It was my dearest friend Karan Johar’s 40th birthday in Mumbai, where I first met Alia. ⁠I had heard rave reviews about her through him and my brother Pravesh, who was assisting Karan in her debut film. I was immediately taken by her when I met her."

"A petite ingénue whose simmering fire within her was palpable to all of us. One film after another, she has surpassed anyone’s expectations and thrilled us with her creative genius. She’s a powerhouse performer. To me, she is one of the finest actors we have right now globally, but above all, she’s a friend, a good friend, and a loyal one; that’s what makes her extremely special," he also added.⁠

⁠"We’ve talked about a Met moment for a long time. I have invited her before, but she’s always been wise enough to say let’s wait. she felt it was the right moment, so she said yes and off we went to our wildest imaginations along with Anaita to create a homage to Karl that celebrated her heritage (100,000 pearls hand embroidered in Mumbai), my love for Karl (he is my master, and yes he did give me my CVFF award) and all made in New York," continued the fashion designer. ⁠

"For me, Chanel couture brides have been the most iconic brides in fashion. So we chose Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look as an inspiration And the rest is history. ⁠Alia, forever grateful we will have this for posterity. Thank you for the beautiful memory. ⁠Been a fan of your talent for the longest time and of your generous, kind soul and heart; a grateful friend. ⁠Here’s one for the books. ⁠XPG," he concluded.

On Tuesday, Alia stunned her fans with her gorgeous look in a pristine white gown embedded with 100,000 pearls from Prabal's collection. As this year's theme was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', Alia opted for fingerless gloves, the signature style of the iconic German fashion designer and creative director, who died at 85 in 2019.

The actor got an overwhelming response from her fans while she was exiting her hotel to walk the red carpet. The fans, who were stationed outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York, cheered for Alia's Met Gala look.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON