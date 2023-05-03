Alia Bhatt flashes big smile as she returns home to Raha and Ranbir Kapoor after attending Met Gala 2023 in New York

On May 1 (May 2 in India), actor Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut. For her first-ever appearance at the star-studded event, Alia went all out in a white gown by Prabal Gurung and the internet couldn’t get enough. On Wednesday, the actor was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina Airport as she returned to India after making a splash at Met Gala 2023 in New York. Also read: Alia Bhatt gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai by New York paparazzi at Met Gala 2023, Reddit says ‘badla le rahe hai’ Alia Bhatt at Mumbai airport (left), and at Met Gala 2023 (right).

Photos of Alia from the airport showed the actor smiling and waving as paparazzi captured her leaving for home. Alia wore a black airport look in the photos that saw her seated inside her car. Alia will be reuniting with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor after her brief US trip. Before leaving for the Met Gala, Alia had shared a cute photo of the father-daughter duo.

Alia Bhatt at Mumbai's Kalina Airport. (Pic: Varinder Chawla)

At Met Gala 2023, the new mom perfectly delivered on the theme, which paid homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, in a white princess gown drenched in pearls and featuring a long train. Alia had been documenting her Met Gala journey on Instagram. Moments before she made her debut, the actor teased her Instagram followers with a silhouette shot of herself, and she wrote, "And here we go." After the event, Alia shared photos of herself from the Met Gala.

Sharing her red carpet pictures, Alia spoke about her dress. A part of her caption read, "I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met..." Her sister Shaheen Bhatt also posted photos of the actor's red carpet appearance and summed up her look with one word – “Angel.”

Met Gala takes place on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year, apart from Alia Bhatt, actor Priyanka Chopra, socialite-entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla and billionaire heiress Isha Ambani attended the event.

Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The film will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif as one of her upcoming projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON