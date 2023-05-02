Alia Bhatt gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai by New York paparazzi at Met Gala 2023, Reddit says ‘badla le rahe hai’

An unseen video of Alia Bhatt from Met Gala 2023 has surfaced on Reddit where the New York paparazzi mistook her for Aishwarya Rai. This was Alia's debut appearance at one of the biggest fashion events in the world. Going by the video, she handled it quite well on the red carpet. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri calls Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look ‘gorgeous, graceful,’ she thanks him Alia Bhatt attended Met Gala 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The video features Alia in her dreamy ball gown. She wore an atelier Prabal Gurung ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown with hand-beaded pearls. She entered the event with the designer when some of the paparazzi addressed her as Aishwarya, as heard in the video.

However, Alia paused for the cameras and smiled before Prabal helped her with the dress and she walked off. Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comments, “They are taking revenge for jhandeya and tommy.” “Ngl if I was mistaken for Aishwarya, I’d be crying of joy. But if I were Aishwarya, I’d be offended,” added another one. Someone also commented, “Paps are same everywhere.”

The incident reminded a section of people about the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala where Indian paparazzi shouted incorrect names at the Hollywood stars. Videos of the same had gone viral. While some called Tom Holland 'Makdi Man', 'Kya Spiderman banega re tu (how will you become Spiderman)’, others addressed Zendaya as 'Jhandeyaaa' and then said ‘Jijaji sharma gaye (brother-in-law is shy)’ to Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas.

Meanwhile, Alia, earlier in the day, had explained the inspirations behind her white gown. She shared, "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met." As per the theme of the gala, she paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld.

Alia will be making her Hollywood debut soon with Netflix's Heart of Stone. It also has Gal Gadot.

