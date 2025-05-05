Diljit Dosanjh shows off Met Gala 2025 invite, reveals Anna Wintour's strict rules: ‘Per plate da hisaab hai’

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is in New York right now, where he is preparing to make his Met Gala debut. Unlike most celebs who keep their appearance, or at least details around this, under a shroud of secrecy, Diljit has been sharing everything from his trip, sans his outfit. On Monday, the pop star shared a video as she showed off the Met Gala 2025 invite and revealed a lot of details about the invite. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh teases Met Gala 2025 debut with cryptic post; Indian representation will now be stronger than ever?) Diljit Dosanjh shows off the Met Gala 2025 invite.

Diljit Dosanjh shows off Met Gala invite

Taking to Instagram, Diljit shared a video of himself in a hotel room talking about the Met Gala 2025 invite. He captioned the post: "MET GALA Tomorrow. Daso Fer Ki Paiye Kal Nu; Halaa Laa Laa Karauni An (Tell me what to wear tomorrow, need to dazzle everyone)."

In his video, Diljit sarcastically tells friends not to send him wedding invites anymore as he now has an even more prestigious invite: the one from Met Gala. He reads out the invite, shows off its cover, and talks about the event's theme - Black Dandyism. In the video, and also on his Instagram Stories, Diljit revealed the guests he would be sitting with, including NBA star LeBron James and rapper ASAP Rocky, among others. He also name-dropped Anna Wintour, the editor of Vogue and host of the Met Gala.

In a hilarious segment of the video, Diljit read out that photography is prohibited at the event. "Can't make reels," he quipped in Punjabi. He also added that the invite was restricted to one person. "Per person, per plate da hisaab hai (It's a per person, per plate scenario)," he added, drawing comparisons with Indian weddings' 'per plate' expense system.

Diljit's video received a lot of love from fans. One commented, "Met Gala will have his 1st Sardarji Fashion Icon." Another added, "Punjabi agay met gala (The Punjabis are here at Met Gala)." Several others praised Diljit's fun quotient in the video. "How do u come up with such creative stuff - plz to be the writing the comedy the films (sic)," read one comment.

About the Met Gala

The Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Benefit, is the annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan. The 2025 Met Gala will be held on the evening of May 5 in New York. Apart from Diljit, other Indians expected on the red carpet include Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kiara Advani.