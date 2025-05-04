Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Diljit Dosanjh teases Met Gala 2025 debut with cryptic post; Indian representation will now be stronger than ever?

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 04, 2025 09:12 AM IST

The Met Gala raised over $26 million last year. Diljit Dosanjh hints at a potential debut, joining stars like Shah Rukh Khan on the red carpet.

After Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala 2025 attendance reports, even Diljit Dosanjh has posted about a likely debut on the red carpet. While Diljit did not say it in clear words, his cryptic post dropped major hints about his plans.

Diljit Dosanjh will be joining the Indian battalion at Met Gala this Monday, or so his post suggests.
Diljit Dosanjh will be joining the Indian battalion at Met Gala this Monday, or so his post suggests.

Diljit took to Instagram stories to share a message that read, ‘First Time’ and added an hourglass emoji. He added the song Met Gala by Gunna to his story. He did not give any further details about joining the show. There were no reports so far about his Met Gala appearance.

Other Indian names at Met Gala

If Diljit makes it to the Met Gala red carpet, it will make for likely the largest representation India has seen there. Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra are also rumoured to be on the guest list.

Kiara and Shah Rukh Khan have already landed in New York for the bid day on Monday (early Tuesday India time).

Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala post.
Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala post.

About Met Gala

The Met Gala is actually a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, the only self-funding department at the Met. Last year the evening brought in a whopping sum of more than $26 million to the museum's coffers. It started in 1948 as a Manhattan society midnight supper – held at various places like the Waldorf Astoria and the Rainbow Room. It took many years before it turned into a global event and one of the starriest nights of the year.

Each year brings a new group of celebrity co-chairs. This year they are Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky — along with Anna Wintour, the influential Vogue editor who always oversees the proceedings. NBA superstar LeBron James is honorary chair.

The gala happens the first Monday in May — this year, May 5.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Diljit Dosanjh teases Met Gala 2025 debut with cryptic post; Indian representation will now be stronger than ever?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On