Diljit Dosanjh teases Met Gala 2025 debut with cryptic post; Indian representation will now be stronger than ever?

After Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala 2025 attendance reports, even Diljit Dosanjh has posted about a likely debut on the red carpet. While Diljit did not say it in clear words, his cryptic post dropped major hints about his plans. Diljit Dosanjh will be joining the Indian battalion at Met Gala this Monday, or so his post suggests.

Diljit took to Instagram stories to share a message that read, ‘First Time’ and added an hourglass emoji. He added the song Met Gala by Gunna to his story. He did not give any further details about joining the show. There were no reports so far about his Met Gala appearance.

Other Indian names at Met Gala

If Diljit makes it to the Met Gala red carpet, it will make for likely the largest representation India has seen there. Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra are also rumoured to be on the guest list.

Kiara and Shah Rukh Khan have already landed in New York for the bid day on Monday (early Tuesday India time).

Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala post.

About Met Gala

The Met Gala is actually a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, the only self-funding department at the Met. Last year the evening brought in a whopping sum of more than $26 million to the museum's coffers. It started in 1948 as a Manhattan society midnight supper – held at various places like the Waldorf Astoria and the Rainbow Room. It took many years before it turned into a global event and one of the starriest nights of the year.

Each year brings a new group of celebrity co-chairs. This year they are Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky — along with Anna Wintour, the influential Vogue editor who always oversees the proceedings. NBA superstar LeBron James is honorary chair.

The gala happens the first Monday in May — this year, May 5.