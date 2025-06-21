Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sweet gesture during their NYC date night goes viral: Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for a quiet date night in New York City on Friday. The couple was seen leaving a restaurant in Manhattan, offering fans a glimpse into their relaxed summer outing. In the now-viral clip, Kelce is exchanging a handshake with a restaurant employee before walking out. The pop sensation follows him shortly after. The two take a pause, hold each other’s hands, and get into a waiting vehicle. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted on a casual date night in NYC. (Photo by BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Swift and Kelce's summer date looks

The duo kept their appearance low-key for the evening. Taylor Swift chose a light blue tank top and a white skirt, completing her look with minimal accessories. Travis Kelce opted for an all-white outfit, wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

This outing comes after they were spotted attending Game 4 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final on June 12. The couple watched the Florida Panthers face off against the Edmonton Oilers at the Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

During the game night, Swift sported a cream-colored jacket paired with track shorts and her trademark red lipstick. Kelce matched the event’s energy in a bright red sweatshirt, red shorts, and a coordinating red-and-white cap.

Swift and Kelce enjoy their downtime together

As summer unfolds, Swift and Kelce appear to be making the most of their downtime. With her Eras Tour now complete, the pop icon is reportedly gearing up to support Kelce during the upcoming NFL season.

A source close to the couple told People, “Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule.”

Swift wrapped her historic Eras Tour in December 2024 after performing across five continents. The tour, which began in March 2023, grossed over $2 billion, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time.

With the tour behind her, the insider revealed, “This fall will be completely different. The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible.”

“It wasn’t easy, but they made it work,” the source added.

