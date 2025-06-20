Offset hangs out with Stefon Diggs' ex Sky Marlene amid Cardi B drama; NFL fans fume

Offset has left tongues wagging by being pictured in the same nightclub as Sky Marlene, who had been dating NFL star Stefon Diggs, who is engaged to Offset's former partner Cardi B, per Rain Drops Media. Tensions mount as Offset is seen with Sky Marlene, while Stefon Diggs parties with Cardi B, leaving fans questioning the status of these complicated relationships.(AP/Instagram)

Offset, Stefon Diggs, and Cardi B

It all started when Diggs, now signed with the New England Patriots on a three-year, $69 million deal, was spotted partying with Cardi B. The duo were seen cosying up during a boat party that quickly went viral, especially after a clip surfaced showing Diggs chatting with a group of women and handing them an unidentified pink substance.

For fans, the more eyebrow-raising headline wasn’t just Diggs' antics it was who he was with. Cardi B, of course, is still legally married to rapper Offset of Migos fame. Though the couple has had their ups and downs, including public spats and reconciliations, this latest twist has fans wondering whether their chapter is truly closed.

Offset seemed to confirm the tension when he made a cryptic is a since-deleted post following news of Cardi and Diggs' situationship: “Good roll out n PR.”

But now the rapper was recently seen at a nightclub with Sky Marlene, Diggs' ex-girlfriend.

Fans weren’t buying the idea that Offset with Marlene was accidental

“Lol corny asf by offset. Knowing damn well both of them just mad trying anything to feel better,” one wrote.

“Sounds like a messy situation, but who cares lol,” another noted.

“If this were monopoly, Diggs would have skipped all the way around the board and gone straight to a relationship with one of the Kardashians. And why stop at 1, might have been a few of the sisters at the same time,” one piped in.

“I love Cardi and Stefon but it’s starting to look like he got mommy issues. When him and I was talking I always thought it was crazy because I’m 40 and he my son age. He loves women old enough to be his mom,” another commented.

“Never jealous of who's with her, for you already know what is like to be with her,” one wrote.

Meanwhile, Diggs is supposed to be gearing up for a fresh start in New England under head coach Mike Vrabel.