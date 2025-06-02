Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Stefon Diggs and Cardi B’s romance triggers shady comment from Offset

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 02, 2025 06:51 PM IST

Offset throws shade at Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's new romance in now deleted comment.

Offset has seemingly responded to the buzz surrounding his estranged wife, Cardi B, and her rumored new romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs. Following the couple's Instagram debut over the weekend, where Cardi posted a twerking video, Offset's response was anything but subtle in the now-deleted comment.

Offset reacts to Cardi B's new romance with Stefon Diggs.(@iamcardib/Instagram, @offsetyrn/Instagram)
Offset reacts to Cardi B's new romance with Stefon Diggs.(@iamcardib/Instagram, @offsetyrn/Instagram)

Also Read: Stefon Diggs sends two-word message to Cardi B amid boat video controversy

Offset throws shade at Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ new romance

Offset wrote in his now deleted comment under Cardi B’s post with Diggs, “good roll out on PR,” as reported by Page Six. According to the screenshots going viral on the Internet, he also shared a video via X, which showed a man throwing a basketball out of frame and read, “Today I’ll pass.”

Cardi B ended her relationship with Offset — real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus — last summer while pregnant with their third child. Their daughter, Blossom, was born in September 2024, joining older siblings Kulture and Wave. Over the weekend, the WAP singer took to Twitter with scathing accusations, claiming Offset “left [her] with the kids’ bills” for a year and has only seen their youngest “like, five times” since filing for spousal support.

Also Read: Vanessa Bryant cherishes family moments amid pregnancy rumors; Here's what we know about Kobe's daughters and late Gigi

Diggs seemingly responds to Offset’s shade

On Sunday, the NFL player appeared to give it right back to the rapper’s commentary on their relationship. He posted a black and white picture where he could be seen catching a football. Cardi B and Diggs have been sparking romance rumors since October 2024, just months after the rapper filed for divorce from Offset.

The New England Patriots wide receiver and the Grammy winner made things official last month with a PDA-filled date night at an NBA game, confirming their budding relationship in the public eye.

Last month, the couple made headlines again after partying on a boat, where Stefon Diggs was caught on video handing out a mysterious pink substance to women onboard—clips that quickly went viral. Cardi later shared more behind-the-scenes moments from their wild outing in an Instagram slideshow posted on Sunday.

