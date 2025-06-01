Stefon Diggs sends two-word message to Cardi B amid boat video controversy

NFL star Stefon Diggs took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap with his girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, ignoring the noise surrounding the boat video controversy. Stefon Diggs is in the spotlight for a yacht party video that has sparked speculation about his relationship with Cardi B.(X/File Image)

The controversy erupted as a video of Stefon Diggs holding a small bag of pink powder on a yacht party emerged, leading to speculations of drug use.

The New England Patriots wide receiver shrugged off the noise and focused on uploading some photos to Instagram, including a snap of him and his beau courtside at a Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs game against the New York Knicks on May 12.

"To the month of May, I appreciate you none the less... gotta stay focused," Diggs started the posting spree.

Stefon Diggs' Instagram story.(Instagram/ Stefon Diggs)

He then shared the photo of him and Cardi B courtside to his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Baby brim.”

Stefon Diggs' post with Cardi B(Instagram/ Stefon Diggs)

The photo was one of 20 Diggs posted on his Instagram story. The WR can be spotted in jeans and Timberlands, while Cardi B is kitted out in a black leather suit.

The 31-year-old New England Patriots player has been dating the rapper for a while now, although the precise start of their relationship is still unclear. Their dating rumours began swirling in October 2024.

Stefon Diggs boat video controversy

New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs was recently seen partying on a boat, passing a bag of pink crystals to women on a boat. While the video has caused controversy, the NFL franchise's coach, Mike Vrabel, said that his conversations with Diggs ‘will remain between him I and the club’.

Fans started speculating whether the pink substance in Stefon Diggs' hand was some sort of drug, or even cocaine. There is no confirmation to back these claims.

An NFL insider revealed that Mike Vrabel and co. are poised to let go of the troubled wide receiver after the video controversy, which also showed him ‘flirting’ with women.

The Sports Hub, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said: “I sort of think all things are on the table and I think really, to me at least, it’s going to boil down to what Stef told [head coach Mike] Vrabel, and how believable it was."