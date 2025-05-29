Stefon Diggs boat video: What is the pink substance in Patriots star's hand? Fans speculate

New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs was recently seen partying on a boat, passing a bag of pink crystals to women on a boat. While the video has caused controversy, the NFL franchise's coach, Mike Vrabel, said that his conversations with Diggs ‘will remain between him I and the club’. Stefon Diggs' boat video has sparked controversy (X)

Vrabel said before an optional practice on Wednesday that Diggs did not attend. “It’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. … The message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions," the head coach further added.

This comes after fans started speculating whether the pink substance in Stefon Diggs' hand was some sort of a drug, or even cocaine. There is no confirmation to back these claims.

“Yikes: NFL fans are speculating that Stefon Diggs handed these three girls what looks to be pink c*caine after he asked them to call him Daddy,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Stefon Diggs is a football player, pimp and a drug dealer 😂 He was serving pink cocaine. That’s wild. 😂” another one added.

“Stefon Diggs was seen with 3 baddies calling him “daddy” and handed them pink cocaine. 👀” a third person tweeted.

An NFL spokesman told the Associated Press that the league would not comment. Diggs and his team have not issued a statement yet.

The New England wide receiver, who has been linked to hip-hop star Cardi B this offseason, can be seen in the clip on social media talking to three women on a boat before he produces a bag of pink crystals. Other videos from what appears to be the same boat trip show a larger crowd that includes Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper who was spotted leaving the Met Gala with Diggs earlier this month. They also sat together at a Boston Celtics-New York Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden.

Cardi B, who is known for hits such as “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” and “WAP,” filed for divorce from the rapper Offset last year.

(With AP inputs)