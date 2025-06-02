Vanessa Bryant cherishes family moments amid pregnancy rumors; Here's what we know about Kobe's daughters and late Gigi

Vanessa Bryant posted sweet pictures with her daughters as she spent quality time with her family amidst all the backlash she has been receiving over fifth pregnancy rumours. Vanessa Bryant and Natalia traveled cowgirl twins to attend a Beyoncé show in Los Angeles.(Vanessa Bryant/Instagram, Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty)

The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant has recently celebrated a number of significant Bryant family occasions, including her daughter Gigi's impending 19th birthday, for which she wrote a heartfelt tribute, and her own birthday.

Natalia, 22, recently received a degree in film from the University of Southern California. Her mother gave her an adorable kiss, and she looked stunning in her white graduation gown, which featured a stunning memorial to her father, Kobe, on her stole.

In addition, Vanessa and Natalia traveled cowgirl twins to attend a Beyoncé show in Los Angeles.

Venessa with Natalia

On Instagram, Vanessa also posted some adorable photos and videos from Disneyland with her youngest girls, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.

On Friday night, she snapped a sweet family picture at Dodger Stadium while all three of her daughters joined her for the major Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees World Series rematch.

Vanessa and her daughters are Mom huge Dodgers fans just like Kobe.

Venessa Bryant with her kid in Disneyland(Instagram)

Venessa with her kids(Instagram)

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s 4 Kids: Here's what we know about Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri

Despite being regarded as one of the best basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant was also dubbed the “MVP of girl dads” by his cherished kids, Capri, Gianna, Bianka, and Natalia.

Kobe and Vanessa welcomed their first girl Natalia in January 2003.

The death of Kobe and his second daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26, 2020, forever changed the Bryant family's life. According to Vanessa, her children Natalia, Bianka, and Capri are her “light in the darkness” since their untimely deaths.

Natalia made her runway debut at the Versace event during Milan Fashion Week in September 2023. She told Vogue that the experience was "so special." She even worked with Beyoncé.

Gianna, the second daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, was born on May 1, 2006. From an early age, Gianna, often called Gigi, aspired to play basketball like her father. At his Mamba Sports Academy, Kobe even mentored his daughter's team and encouraged her to pursue a career in the WNBA.

Gianna and Kobe were buried together at Corona Del Mar, California's Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary on February 7, 2020.

Vanessa and Kobe welcomed their third daughter named Bianka Bella. Kobepassed away when she was just 4 years old, but Pau Gasol, a close paland former teammate, stepped in to teach her the sport that her father loved.

Kobe revealed that he and Vanessa were expecting a second child on New Year's Day 2019.

Capri, who is five years old, has kept up her tradition of creating memories with her mother and sisters. A few months after celebrating her fourth birthday in Disney World, she went to the Central Park Zoo with Vanessa and Bianka.