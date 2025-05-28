Cardi B's NFL star boyfriend spotted flirting with other girls on a yacht: Watch

Stefon Diggs, wide receiver for the New England Patriots, was spotted partying on a yacht in Miami with multiple women, which has gone viral, fueling speculation about his relationship with rapper Cardi B. Notably, the American rapper was on the same yacht. Stefon Diggs is in the spotlight for a yacht party video that has sparked speculation about his relationship with Cardi B.(X/File Image)

The clip, which went viral during Memorial Day weekend, shows Diggs enjoying the sun surrounded by women. At one point, he appears to hand a small pink bag to one of them.

Fans are calling Diggs ‘disrespectful’; many trying to defend him too

The 28-second clip quickly caught fire online, spreading across X, Facebook, and Instagram. Some social media dwellers called the NFL star “disrespectful.”

“Cardi was the boat as well. Thi is so disrespectful,” one commented.

However, one fan defended the NFL star: “Nothing flirtatious about this. Yall looking to cause trouble where it’s not.”

“Now go look on her Twitter the same girls are on the same boat dancing with her so dot try start a rumor as if diggs is cheating stop clout chasing weirdo and know facts and truths before you post something,” another commented.

“Cardi was probably the one recording this video lol,” another commented.

However, one user wondered, “Nahh it’s too much physical/skin contact for it to be nothing. One girl literally look like she’s leaning on his leg./lower back /thigh or ass. The other girl touching on his chest and holding his hand. What person in a relationship would let that slide? Or in what relationship would that be normal?”

The couple was last seen together earlier this month at a New York Knicks game, and since then their relationship was heating up. Even the Daily Mail earlier reported that they spotted Diggs saving Cardi B from a nip-slip in a “very skimpy one-piece black swimsuit that flashed the side of her breasts”

Interestingly, Cardi’s ex-husband, Offset, released a new diss track that many think is aimed directly at both her and Diggs. Though Offset didn’t name names, fans pointed to lyrics that seemed to throw shade at the couple's public relationship and recent headlines.