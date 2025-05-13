Who is Stefon Diggs? 5 things to know about Cardi B's new boyfriend

Cardi B has made her dating status with Stefon Diggs official, a hotshot player for the New England Patriots. They were spotted holding hands together in public during the recent Knicks game, which caught the eyes of netizens. Cardi B and Stefon Diggs

Who is Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs is a star NFL wide receiver. Drafted by the Vikings in 2015, he later played for the Bills and Texans.

Known for speed and clutch plays, Stefon Diggs led the league in receptions (2020) and made four Pro Bowls.

Diggs signed a $69 million deal in 2025. Before this, he starred for the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, and Minnesota Vikings.

The wide receiver made the Pro Bowl four times with the Bills. He led the NFL in catches and yards in 2020.

Diggs’ career faced a scare in 2024 when he tore his ACL. But his comeback stunned teammates. Even Patriots tight end Austin Hooper praised his “freak” energy and skills: “His explosion and speed are unreal. It’s exciting to work with a veteran like him.”

Diggs was previously linked with popular actress Tae Heckard, whom he reportedly began dating around 2019. However, the circumstances involving their pairing and eventual parting of ways still remain a mystery for many.

Cardi B-Diggs: How things brewed up

Cardi had been recently dropping rather cryptic tweets and posts. Now, she has made her dating status public after appearing with Diggs at the Knicks game. They were also spotted holding hands in public. If that was not all, she was spotted in the background of one of Stefon's videos as he walked through Harlem. The online chatter around the couple's dating life is currently off the charts.

While the dating rumor about both of them was ongoing sometime back, one fan shared a video X where Cardi could be seen in the background of Diggs' video in Harlem, saying, "Cardi and Stefon really locked in, she got him in Harlem." Another user commented, "Chiiiiii it's getting serious. She's got him around her peoples".