More JCPenney stores are closing down this May, a complete list

More JCPenney stores are closing down in the next two weeks. Across seven states, seven locations are shutting their doors permanently. Since filing for bankruptcy back in 2020, JCPenney has closed down over 200 locations, and some more are on the way towards closure. Representational Image(Unsplash)

JC Penney stores shutdown across seven states

According to JCPenney's spokesperson, there is not a single, but multiple reasons for the closing of these stores.

"The decision to close a store is never an easy one. But isolated closures do happen from time to time due to expiring lease agreements, market changes, or other factors,' the spokesperson was quoted as saying, as reported by The Mirror US."

List of stores that are closing down soon:

San Bruno, CA – The Shops at Tanforan Denver

CO – The Shops at Northfield

Pocatello, ID – Pine Ridge Mall

Topeka, KS – West Ridge Mall

Newington, NH – Fox Run Mall

Asheville, NC – Asheville Mall

Charleston, WV – Charleston Town Center

However, these stores are reportedly not just closing down because of any financial troubles.

By May 25, these stores will see a complete shutdown. JCPenney has been a very popular brand since the 1900s, selling goods such as apparel, jewelry, and beauty products. However, it ended up joining a list of popular companies to cut down staffing, store locations, and more. The company filed for bankruptcy back in 2020, and since then, hundreds of stores have closed down across the country, with more to follow.

Moreover, in an attempt to stay afloat, JCPenney even joined forces with other mall brands, including Aéropostale, Brooks Brothers, and Eddie Bauer. The new group is being led by JCPenney’s former CEO Marc Rosen.