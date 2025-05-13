Will DOGE stimulus checks hit your accounts soon? Here's what we know

American taxpayers could be in line to receive a major stimulus from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). A recently viral TikTok video had floated this concept of DOGE introducing a major stimulus check towards American taxpayers. DOGE checks coming soon?(Unsplash )

American taxpayers to receive DOGE dividends?

Azoria Investment CEO Fishback was the first person to claim that American taxpayers deserve checks from DOGE, considering the money saved by the new agency was the taxpayers' in the first place.

ALSO READ | ‘Pirates in the Caribbean?’ US issues new travel advisory for Cuba and Trinidad

Fishback suggested, "American taxpayers deserve a ‘DOGE Dividend’: 20% of the money that DOGE saves should be sent back to hard-working Americans as a tax refund check."

"It was their money in the first place! At $2 trillion in DOGE savings and 78 million tax-paying households, this is a $5,000 refund per household, with the remaining used to pay down the national debt. @ElonMusk, let’s do this! This is how we rebuild trust in our government," Fishback continued. According to reports, even Donald Trump was onboard with the plan as he stated that a dividend percentage going to the American taxpayers "could be a lot".

When can DOGE dividends come through?

However, there are still slim chances of this happening anytime soon. This is because any such concept needs to be cleared by Congress and the amount of the payments would depend on DOGE accomplishing the full $2 trillion target in cuts. Till now, DOGE has managed to cut down $160 billion so far, which is way less than the projected target.

Fishback continues to maintain that the DOGE stimulus checks could be arriving soon, based on the unique details he attained during his interactions with members in the House and Senate. In an interview with Chris Cuomo reported by USA Today, Fishback remained optimistic that the checks are just round the corner.